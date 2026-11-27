The film minted ₹564.60 crore (₹675.05 crore gross) in its first week and ₹299.15 crore (₹357.10 crore gross) in its second week, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The mythological epic film further collected ₹15.75 crore on its day 16, ₹27.65 crore on its day 17, ₹35.60 crore on its day 18, ₹12.70 crore on its day 19, ₹9.50 crore on its day 20, ₹9.65 crore on its day 21, and ₹9.65 crore on its day 22. With this, the film's total India collection stands at ₹992.10 crore (₹1,185 crore gross).

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Out of this, Ramayana's Hindi shows comprise 75.9% of its total India earnings at ₹752.65 crore. The film's Kannada shows made a total of ₹78.65 crore, making up 7.9% of its total collection so far. The film's Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil versions made ₹57.90 crore, ₹53.30 crore, and ₹49.60 crore, respectively.

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Ramayana further raked in ₹592 crore from the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹1,777 crore. At this rate, the film is set to beat the lifetime box office earnings of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer Baahubali 2 The Conclusion. During its lifetime run, Baahubali 2 The Conclusion made ₹1,788.06 crore at the worldwide box office.

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Will it beat Dhurandhar 2, Dangal?

Beating Ranveer Singh-led spy espionage thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster Dangal is not a cakewalk for Ramayana. The film's box office collections have seen a downturn in its third week. Even if Ramayana manages to surpass Dhurandhar 2 and Dangal, its massive budget of ₹2,000 crore implies that the return on investment (ROI) may be far lower than what Dangal scored.

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Ramayana team meets Amit Shah, offers prayer at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

As Ramayana eyes the ₹2,000 crore target, actor Ranbir Kapoor, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where Sai Pallavi also joined them. Co-producer Niraj Sanghai was also present at the meeting.

Sharing pictures from the meeting, Shah wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team on this innovative effort to bring the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity that Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, set through his life to the new generation through modern cinematic technology."

'रामायण' फ़िल्म की टीम से नई दिल्ली में भेंट की। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम ने अपने जीवन से कर्तव्यपालन, त्याग व सत्यनिष्ठा के जो आदर्श स्थापित किए, उन्हें सिनेमा की आधुनिक तकनीक के माध्यम से नई पीढ़ी तक पहुँचाने के इस अभिनव प्रयास के लिए पूरी टीम को बधाई। https://t.co/I8pJTuzWm1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2026

The team also visited the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Wednesday. Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and the Ramayana team at the gurudwara went viral on social media.