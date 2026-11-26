The stock was trading at Rs 17.31, down 0.29% from its previous close of Rs 17.36. It opened at Rs 17.38 and touched a high of Rs 17.53 and a low of Rs 17.26 during the session.

CLSA also highlighted IRB's asset recycling strategy under its B.E.S.T model, which involves adding assets without equity dilution at the parent company. The brokerage noted that IRB's private InvIT targets an internal rate of return (IRR) of 15-16% at entry and asset recycling after three to four years of stabilisation, with an expected IRR of 12-12.5%. It added that GIC's increased stake had helped transform the platform into a high-growth annuity business backed by institutional investors.

Advertisement

The brokerage also pointed to the company's growth in toll revenue from new asset wins. Toll growth from new assets stood at 24% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY27, while the growth trajectory is expected to continue with the addition of assets from the La Niña to El Niño transition, leading to moderate monsoons, and further new wins.

IRB's reported profit after tax (PAT) rose 85% year-on-year in the second quarter, supported by dividend income of Rs 120 crore, which was five times higher than the year-ago period. However, the construction segment remained weak, with EBITDA declining 15% as the company shifted towards a construction-light asset ownership model. Its order book stood at Rs 43,300 crore, up 35% year-on-year, led by operations and maintenance (O&M) work.