IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has received an Outperform rating from global brokerage CLSA, which has set a target price of Rs 34.50 per share, implying an upside potential of around 99% from the reference price of Rs 17.31. The brokerage highlighted healthy toll revenue growth, the company's expanding position in India's toll road sector and its asset monetisation strategy as key factors supporting its positive view.
In its November 26 report, CLSA said IRB was emerging as a platform company and India's largest toll road developer, with an expanding share of government asset monetisation. The company's Mumbai-Pune Expressway recorded 14% year-on-year toll revenue growth in the second quarter of FY27, compared with 4% growth in the corresponding period of the previous year. Overall, the group's toll revenue increased 12% year-on-year during the quarter.