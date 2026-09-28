GIFT Nifty down 81 points; Clean Max, SAIL, Aequs, Signatureglobal, PCJ among top stocks in focus

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aastha Spintex shall trade ex-date for bonus shares, while shares of Kaynes Technology India, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance and SAIL remain in F&O ban ahead of expiry of September series on Tuesday.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: Augment India I Holdings LLC is likely to sell 85 lakh shares, representing a 7.25 per cent stake in renewable energy solutions player, with the offer size pegged at Rs 1,062.8 crore and the floor price set at Rs 1,250 per share, suggest media reports. Augment India held a 9.5 percent stake in the company as of June 2026.

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Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted an on-site inspection of the company's pharmacovigilance and post-marketing surveillance systems at its office in New Jersey, US. The inspection was conducted from September 22 to 25, 2026, and concluded with nil observations.

SAIL: The state-owned metal player and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint development and operation of two coal blocks in West Bengal.

Adani Power: The Adani group company has completed the merger of 10 of its wholly owned subsidiaries with the company, as part of a group restructuring that became effective on September 25, 2026. The merger was approved by the Ahmedabad bench of NCLT.

Signatureglobal (India): The real-estate company has acquired a land parcel of approximately 194.22 acres in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, adding an estimated developable area of approximately 6.77 million square feet to its development pipeline. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 5,500-6,000 crore.

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Aequs: The company board has approved the preferential issue of up to 2.8 crore warrants to Mellwood Trustee Services, a member of the promoter group, aggregating to approximately Rs 650 crore. Of the total issue size, Rs 325 crore will be payable upfront upon allotment of the warrants, representing 50 percent of the issue size and twice the regulatory minimum.

Fortis Healthcare: The healthcare player has defended its position in the ongoing legal dispute involving Daiichi Sankyo and the Singh Brothers, stating that it was a 'complete stranger' to the underlying dispute and had no role in the alleged dissipation of the erstwhile promoters' shareholding.

Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate company's subsidiary, Prestige Hospitality Ventures (PHVL), has decided to withdraw its DRHP citing strategic considerations and uncertain market conditions. It may consider filing a fresh DRHP with SEBI in the future for an initial public offering of its equity shares.

Sedemac Mechatronics: The engineering company commenced limited commercial production at its new manufacturing facility in Shinde village, Khed taluka, Pune district, Maharashtra.

PC Jewellers: The gold and jewellery players has successfully discharged the remaining outstanding debt of the banks and has achieved its financial objective of a debt-free status. It has discharged all the outstanding debt of all the 14 consortium banks under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates.

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Unichem Laboratories: The USFDA conducted an inspection at the company's Goa formulation facility in Pilerne from September 21 to 26, 2026. The inspection concluded with five observations related to procedural enhancements.

Wheels India: The auto ancillary player approved the allotment of 11.97 lakh shares at Rs 2,088 per share in its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, which closed on September 25. The issue price represents a discount of Rs 109.10 apiece to the floor price of Rs 2,197.10. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, SBI Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust were among the investors.

Elitecon International: The tobacco player has entered into a product supply framework agreement South Africa-based World Class 77, which covers the potential export supply of cut blended tobacco, homogenised tobacco, cigarettes and fast-moving consumer goods, with an aggregate indicative programme ceiling of up to $60 million (or Rs 574.20 crore).