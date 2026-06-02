Jeena Sikho share price: Investors of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd witnessed a turnaround in Tuesday’s trading session on June 2, 2026. Rebounding from a sharp 20% plunge in the previous trading session, the stock bounced back.

Shares of Jeena Sikho gained as much as 14.2% to hit a day’s high of Rs 562.35 apiece on the BSE. This smart recovery comes after the company announced its Q4 and full-year results for 2025-26 after market hours on June 1.

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Q4: Profits and revenue

In its latest financial statements, Jeena Sikho reported a consolidated revenue from Operations at Rs 215.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a 54.8% YoY growth from the Rs 139.25 crore reported in Q4FY25.

While consolidated net profit came in at Rs 45.08 crore for the quarter, which represents a 77.9% YoY surge against the Rs 25.34 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Jeena Sikho dividend 2026

The comapny’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 2 each for FY25-26, subject to upcoming regulatory and annual approvals.

According to the company's investor presentation, its healthcare footprint now spans 61 operational hospitals and 58 clinics and day-care centres across 23 states, bringing its total presence to over 100 cities and towns.

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Total bed capacity reached 2,861 beds, out of which 2,300 beds are currently active and operational (including 561 beds added recently). Another 445 beds remain in the active pipeline.

In-patient department (IPD) volumes expanded 65% YoY to 40,454 patients, while out-patient (OPD) volumes increased 69% to approximately 5.7 lakh patients.

