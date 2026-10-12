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Jio IPO price band: Valuation cut for RIL, Bharti Airtel looks attractive; target prices

Jio IPO price band: Valuation cut for RIL, Bharti Airtel looks attractive; target prices

RELIANCE1,170.30(0.65%)

Nomura said Reliance Industries Ltd 's (RIL) 66.4 per cent stake in Jio Platforms after the potential listing would be worth Rs 481-506 per share, equivalent to 41-43 per cent of the current share price.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Jio IPO price band: Valuation cut for RIL, Bharti Airtel looks attractive; target pricesNomura said peer Bharti Airtel Ltd is attractively valued and better positioned to benefit from tariff hikes.

Foreign brokerage Nomura said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares have already corrected sharply ahead of Jio Platforms' (Jio) listing, more than compensating for the likely lower valuation and holding company discount. It also said Bharti Airtel Ltd's valuation discount to Jio, based on the media-reported IPO price band, is unjustified and expects the gap to narrow once Jio goes public.

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As per Bloomberg, Jio Platforms Ltd may set its IPO price band at Rs 1,065-1,119 per share, implying an equity valuation of Rs 9.8-10.3 lakh crore, or $101-107 billion, for the entire entity. Adding FY26 net debt of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, including deferred spectrum and lease liabilities, and netting off the IPO proceeds gives an enterprise value (EV) of Rs 10.9-11.4 lakh crore, or $113-118 billion. This is 11-15 per cent below Nomura's $133 billion EV target, based on an estimated 12 times June 2028 Ebitda, it said.

Nomura said RIL's 66.4 per cent stake in Jio Platforms after the potential listing would be worth Rs 481-506 per Reliance share, equivalent to 41-43 per cent of its current share price. Applying a 20 per cent holding company discount brings the value down to Rs 385-405 per share, or 33-35 per cent of Reliance's share price as of October 9.

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This compares with Nomura's current equity valuation of Rs 541 per Reliance share for Jio Platforms in its sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation, which does not factor in a holding company discount.

"At the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 1,119/share, the total valuation gap is Rs 136 per share. However, Reliance stock has already corrected sharply in the run-up to Jio listing (down 26 per cent YTD vs NIFTY down 14 per cent), and we think the current price of Reliance more than compensates for the slightly lower valuation and holding discount (combined impact of Rs 136/share on Reliance share price)," Nomura said.

Nomura said peer Bharti Airtel Ltd is attractively valued and better positioned to benefit from tariff hikes. It maintained a Buy rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 2,360 per share. Its target price for Reliance is Rs 1,690 per share.

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Following Jio's listing, the telecom operator will likely need to demonstrate growth to public shareholders, Nomura said.

"With the period of easy subscriber gains likely ending, tariff hikes might become the primary driver of earnings growth. Bharti Airtel remains our top pick in the sector, due to its higher proportion of premium subscribers, which should insulate it from downtrading and subscriber attrition following the anticipated tariff hike in 3QFY27F (expected after Jio's listing). We believe Bharti's current valuation discount to Jio is unjustified and expect this gap to narrow, at minimum, once Jio goes public," Nomura said.

During the July 2024 tariff hike, Bharti Airtel recorded the strongest average revenue per user (ARPU) growth among peers, followed by Jio. Jio's weaker performance was likely due to significant subscriber downgrading among its predominantly value-conscious customer base, which has the highest proportion of non-data users, the brokerage said.

"Bharti also demonstrated the strongest subscriber retention post-tariff hike, adding 2 per cent subscribers over the subsequent three quarters. In contrast, Jio lost 0.3 per cent of subscribers during the same period," it said.

Nomura estimated Jio's implied FY28F EV/Ebitda multiple at 10.5-10.9 times at the proposed IPO valuation, below the Street's target multiple of 12 times for both Bharti Airtel and Jio.

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"Bharti's India business (adjusted for Bharti's investments in Indus Towers, Airtel Africa, and other investments) is currently valued at a market cap of Rs 9.5 lakh crore. Adjusting for net debt, we arrive at an implied FY28F EV/Ebitda of 9.2 times for Bharti's India telecom business, which is at a discount of 12-15 per cent compared with Jio's implied FY28F EV/Ebitda multiple of 10.5-10.9 times," Nomura said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 7:54 AM IST
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