Jio Platforms IPO: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-led Jio Platforms is likely to offer its shares in the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 apeice in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), reported Bloomberg. The company is likely to raise Rs 30,213 crore from its maiden stake sale, which is set to become India's largest ever IPO, surpassing Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
According to Bloomberg report, Jio Platforms is seeking a market capitalization of $107 billion (Rs 10.3 lakh crore) at the current valuations. At this market captialzation, Jio Platforms is set to become India's third biggest company in terms of valations, after its parent Reliance and Arch rival Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Jio Platforms IPO, the company was reportedly commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 175-180 per share. The current grey market premium suggest a 16 per cent listing gains for investors over the upper end of the reported price band. Amid the market volatility, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 145-150 in the beginning of this week.