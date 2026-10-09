Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Jio Platform IPO price to be set at Rs 1,065-1,119, says report; check details

Jio Platform IPO price to be set at Rs 1,065-1,119, says report; check details

RELIANCE1,170.30(0.65%)

The company is likely to raise Rs 30,213 crore from its maiden stake sale, which is set to become India's largest ever IPO, surpassing Hyundai Motor India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 4:14 PM IST
Jio Platform IPO price to be set at Rs 1,065-1,119, says report; check detailsJio Platforms is set to become India's third biggest company in terms of valations, after its parent Reliance and Arch rival Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Jio Platforms IPO: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-led Jio Platforms is likely to offer its shares in the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 apeice in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), reported Bloomberg. The company is likely to raise Rs 30,213 crore from its maiden stake sale, which is set to become India's largest ever IPO, surpassing Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

According to Bloomberg report, Jio Platforms is seeking a market capitalization of $107 billion (Rs 10.3 lakh crore) at the current valuations. At this market captialzation, Jio Platforms is set to become India's third biggest company in terms of valations, after its parent Reliance and Arch rival Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jio Platforms IPO, the company was reportedly commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 175-180 per share. The current grey market premium suggest a 16 per cent listing gains for investors over the upper end of the reported price band. Amid the market volatility, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 145-150 in the beginning of this week.

Jio Platforms is set to launch what is said to be India’s largest initial public offering on Wednesday, October 21, with the issue scheduled to close on Friday, October 23, according to market sources. The company is targeting a stock market debut on October 28, while the anchor book is expected to open on Monday, October 19.

Advertisement

Market sources said Jio Platforms is likely to file its red herring prospectus next week, most likely on Monday. If the RHP is filed on Monday, Friday was the last day for investors to buy Reliance Industries Ltd shares to qualify under the shareholders’ category in the Jio Platforms IPO.

An investor holding at least one RIL share as of the eligibility date specified in the offer documents can apply under the shareholders’ category. Investors buying shares after the cut-off date will not be eligible under that category.

The expected launch comes at a time when foreign investors have sold shares worth Rs 2.7 lakh crore in the secondary market this year, but have remained active in IPOs. September was a record month, with 34 companies raising more than Rs 39,300 crore, while total IPO fundraising this year has crossed $13 billion, or Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more