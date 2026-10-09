Jio Platforms is set to launch what is said to be India’s largest initial public offering on Wednesday, October 21, with the issue scheduled to close on Friday, October 23, according to market sources. The company is targeting a stock market debut on October 28, while the anchor book is expected to open on Monday, October 19.

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Market sources said Jio Platforms is likely to file its red herring prospectus next week, most likely on Monday. If the RHP is filed on Monday, Friday was the last day for investors to buy Reliance Industries Ltd shares to qualify under the shareholders’ category in the Jio Platforms IPO.

An investor holding at least one RIL share as of the eligibility date specified in the offer documents can apply under the shareholders’ category. Investors buying shares after the cut-off date will not be eligible under that category.

The expected launch comes at a time when foreign investors have sold shares worth Rs 2.7 lakh crore in the secondary market this year, but have remained active in IPOs. September was a record month, with 34 companies raising more than Rs 39,300 crore, while total IPO fundraising this year has crossed $13 billion, or Rs 1.26 lakh crore.