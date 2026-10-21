Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Jio Platforms IPO effect: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares trade on a mixed note; RIL stock gains

Jio Platforms IPO effect: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares trade on a mixed note; RIL stock gains

Shares of Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms' parent, rose 1% to a high of Rs 1234.60 against the previous close of Rs 1202.80. Market cap of the conglomerate climbed to Rs 16.42 lakh crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Jio Platforms IPO effect: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares trade on a mixed note; RIL stock gains The stellar investor interest in the IPO of the firm led by billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani led to fizzling out of gains in the stock of Bharti Airtel in late morning deals.

Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India were trading on a mixed note as India's largest IPO Jio Platforms was fully subscribed within the first 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel, a major competitor of Jio Platforms, saw its shares rise 2% in early deals to Rs 1910 on Wednesday as mammoth quantum of bids started trickling in for the IPO of Reliance Industries-linked telecommunications firm. The stellar investor interest in the IPO of the firm led by billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani led to fizzling out of gains in the stock of Bharti Airtel in late morning deals. A correction in the broader market too led to negative sentiment around the telecom stock.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms IPO effect: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares trade on a mixed note; RIL stock gains

Airtel stock slipped to Rs 1868, down 0.21% against the previous close of Rs 1872 on BSE today. Market cap of the telco slipped to Rs 11.66 lakh crore.

Shares of another industry player Vodafone Idea Ltd held on the opening level in the first twenty minutes of trade. However, the Vodafone Idea stock slipped 5% to Rs 11.75 in the late morning deals. Market cap of the telco slipped to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.  A total of 240.54 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 29.07 crore. Market cap of the telco slipped to Rs 1.27 lakh crore ion the current session.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shares of Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms' parent, rose 1% to a high of Rs 1234.60 against the previous close of Rs 1202.80. Market cap of the conglomerate climbed to Rs 16.42 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more