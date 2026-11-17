How does the Waiver of Premium Rider work?

The rider allows future premiums to be waived if the covered individual experiences an eligible contingency, subject to policy conditions.

These include accidental total and permanent disability, diagnosis of specified critical illnesses and, where applicable, death of the policyholder.

Once an eligible claim is approved, future premiums covered by the rider are waived while the underlying policy benefits continue according to its terms.

However, the rider does not provide unrestricted protection against every form of income loss, including unemployment or illnesses outside its defined coverage.

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What happens if you stop paying after five years?

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Consider a parent purchasing an eligible child education insurance plan with an annual premium of ₹1 lakh and a 15-year premium payment term.

The total scheduled premium commitment would amount to ₹15 lakh.

If the parent pays premiums for five years, ₹5 lakh would have been contributed, leaving ₹10 lakh payable over the remaining decade.

Without a premium waiver, inability to continue payments could affect the policy's benefits, depending on its lapse, paid-up and surrender provisions.

With an applicable rider, the remaining scheduled premiums could be waived following an eligible event, allowing the policy benefits to continue.

This illustration excludes rider costs and does not represent a guaranteed payout.

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How much should parents save today to fund their child's education 15 years from now?

With education inflation estimated at 8–10% annually, a course costing ₹10 lakh today could rise to ₹31.7–41.8 lakh, while a ₹50 lakh programme could cost ₹1.58–2.09 crore over the same period.

Parents planning for higher education must also account for rising tuition fees, accommodation costs and other expenses, which can substantially increase the financial burden. Starting investments early through systematic investment plans (SIPs) and reviewing the education corpus regularly can help families prepare for these escalating costs.

Is paying extra for the rider worth it?

The decision depends on the additional premium, covered contingencies, exclusions and the family's existing insurance protection.

For households dependent on one earning member, premium waiver protection may offer additional security for long-term commitments.

However, consumers should examine waiting periods, disability definitions, critical illness coverage, claim conditions and the rider's duration before purchasing.

A waiver rider also cannot replace adequate term insurance, health insurance or emergency savings.

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What does Generali Central Life Insurance say?

Alok Rungta, MD and CEO of Generali Central Life Insurance, said children's future planning and retirement preparedness together account for nearly 70% of the life insurance category.

"The Waiver of Premium Rider strengthens our proposition by helping ensure continuity of financial plans even during unforeseen circumstances," Rungta said.

The insurer has introduced the rider alongside its HERE.NOW. campaign, which encourages families to act on long-term financial aspirations. For policyholders, the key consideration is whether the rider's additional cost justifies the protection it provides against specified risks.

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