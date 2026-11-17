WHY ARE IDBI BANK EMPLOYEES PROTESTING FAIRFAX DEAL

The unions have demanded that the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) withdraw the proposed sale, describing IDBI Bank as a national asset. Earlier this month, they had observed a two-day nationwide strike against the proposed transfer of majority ownership. They have warned of further action, including strikes lasting more than a day and an indefinite strike without additional notice, if their demands are not met.

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The UFIOE has also approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), asking it to withhold approvals for the transaction, including fit-and-proper, ownership, control and voting rights, until an independent examination of the disinvestment is completed.

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In a letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the forum sought verification and disclosure of the source and structure of acquisition funds, ultimate beneficial ownership, leverage, encumbrances and related-party arrangements. It also called for an enforceable prohibition on using IDBI Bank's deposits, assets, capital, guarantees, lending capacity or future cash flows to finance or support the acquisition.

The unions have raised concerns about the implications of the acquirer group's control over CSB Bank and the possible involvement of other group entities, citing risks of concentration, conflicts of interest and connected-party transactions. They have also sought safeguards for depositors and employees, including protection of service conditions, retirement benefits, reservation measures, branch accessibility, priority-sector lending and trade-union rights.

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The forum has urged the RBI to advise the government and LIC to keep the disinvestment on hold and abandon the proposed transfer of control to a foreign entity, retaining IDBI Bank under public ownership.

The government and LIC hold 45.48% and 49.24% stakes in IDBI Bank, respectively. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved Fairfax subsidiary Canada Inc. as the strategic buyer for a 60.72% stake, comprising 30.48% held by the government and 30.24% held by LIC, for ₹52,878 crore.

Fairfax, led by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, is to pay ₹81 per share, above the benchmark fair value of ₹75.99. The transaction, subject to regulatory clearances including from the RBI, is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year.

