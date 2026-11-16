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Jio shares in focus on reports of talks with ISRO, Skyroot to launch satellites for internet services

Jio shares in focus on reports of talks with ISRO, Skyroot to launch satellites for internet services

JPL1,400.70(0.34%)

Jio Platforms share price target: Of the five brokerages tracking Jio Platforms, four have 'Buy' ratings and one has a 'Hold' call. The 12-month consensus target stands at Rs 1,474, implying a potential upside of 5.3 per cent.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 8:59 AM IST
Jio shares in focus on reports of talks with ISRO, Skyroot to launch satellites for internet servicesJio shares: New Street Research has the highest target at Rs 1,700, followed by MOFSL at Rs 1,515, Dolat Capital at Rs 1,450 and Elara Capital at Rs 1,367.

Shares of Jio Platforms Ltd are in focus on Monday as the technology and digital services company has reportedly begun talks with Skyroot Aerospace, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and other homegrown firms to launch satellites for its planned satellite internet services, Mint reported, quoting three people aware of the development.

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According to the report, Jio is exploring a launch with domestic entities first, even as India's largest telecom operator is in talks with SpaceX, the world's largest launch services provider. The company is also keen on building the entire value chain in India, from satellite design to launch, Mint quoted sources as saying.

Of the five brokerages tracking Jio Platforms, four have 'Buy' ratings and one has a 'Hold' call. The 12-month consensus target stands at Rs 1,474, implying a potential upside of 5.3 per cent. New Street Research has the highest target at Rs 1,700, followed by MOFSL at Rs 1,515, Dolat Capital at Rs 1,450 and Elara Capital at Rs 1,367. Nomura has a 'Buy' rating and a target of Rs 1,340, below the prevailing share price of Rs 1,400.70.

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Earlier, the Jio stock was in focus amid reports the Mukesh Ambani-led firm was holding talks with several companies including Comcast and Charter Communications about ​licensing its wireless broadband technology in exchange for potential stakes in the businesses, Reuters reported.

As per the Reuters report, Jio also held discussions with ‌South Africa's MTN Group but the talks broke down. This, as per the report, was because the two sides were unable to agree on valuation and certain licensing issues, the people said.

Reuters sources said there was no timetable for reaching a deal with any of the parties that Jio has spoken to. Business Today could not independently verify the report at this point in time.

Jio Platforms reported an in-line Q2 revenue growth, driven by 1.5 per cent sequential ARPU uptick, net additions of 90 lakh subscribers and a scale-up in digital services.

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Controlled ​by Ambani's Reliance Industries, Jio has for months signalled plans to expand internationally with its proprietary broadband technology, which Reliance calls a “global first”, Reuters reported. The system runs on ​free, unlicensed Wi-Fi frequencies, making it cheaper to deliver internet to homes than traditional cable networks or mobile-based services, the report said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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