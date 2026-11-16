Jio shares in focus on reports of talks with ISRO, Skyroot to launch satellites for internet services

Of the five brokerages tracking Jio Platforms, four have 'Buy' ratings and one has a 'Hold' call. The 12-month consensus target stands at Rs 1,474, implying a potential upside of 5.3 per cent. New Street Research has the highest target at Rs 1,700, followed by MOFSL at Rs 1,515, Dolat Capital at Rs 1,450 and Elara Capital at Rs 1,367. Nomura has a 'Buy' rating and a target of Rs 1,340, below the prevailing share price of Rs 1,400.70.

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Earlier, the Jio stock was in focus amid reports the Mukesh Ambani-led firm was holding talks with several companies including Comcast and Charter Communications about ​licensing its wireless broadband technology in exchange for potential stakes in the businesses, Reuters reported.

As per the Reuters report, Jio also held discussions with ‌South Africa's MTN Group but the talks broke down. This, as per the report, was because the two sides were unable to agree on valuation and certain licensing issues, the people said.

Reuters sources said there was no timetable for reaching a deal with any of the parties that Jio has spoken to. Business Today could not independently verify the report at this point in time.

Jio Platforms reported an in-line Q2 revenue growth, driven by 1.5 per cent sequential ARPU uptick, net additions of 90 lakh subscribers and a scale-up in digital services.

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Controlled ​by Ambani's Reliance Industries, Jio has for months signalled plans to expand internationally with its proprietary broadband technology, which Reliance calls a “global first”, Reuters reported. The system runs on ​free, unlicensed Wi-Fi frequencies, making it cheaper to deliver internet to homes than traditional cable networks or mobile-based services, the report said.

