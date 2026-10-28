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Jyoti Structures shares rise 15% on order win from Power Grid

Jyoti Structures shares rise 15% on order win from Power Grid

JYOTISTRUC9.92(10.10%)

Jyoti Structures received a Notification of Award for Package TL05 of the ±800 kV HVDC Bipole Barmer-II and South Kalamb Transmission Lines project.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 1:20 PM IST
Jyoti Structures shares rise 15% on order win from Power Grid Jyoti Structures shares touched a high of Rs 10.36 apiece, up 14.98% from the previous close of Rs 9.01.

Jyoti Structures Ltd shares rose 15% on Wednesday after the company secured a Rs 648.91 crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line project in Gujarat. The award adds to the company’s recent order wins from Power Grid under the same transmission project.

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The company received a Notification of Award for Package TL05 of the ±800 kV HVDC Bipole Barmer-II and South Kalamb Transmission Lines project. The contract, valued at Rs 648.91 crore excluding GST, covers the supply, erection, testing and commissioning of transmission lines on a total turnkey basis. The project is scheduled to be completed within 38 months from the date of the award.

Following the announcement, Jyoti Structures shares touched a high of Rs 10.36 apiece, up 14.98% from the previous close of Rs 9.01. The stock opened at Rs 9.25 and touched a low of Rs 9.22 during the session.

Jyoti Structures' Power Grid orders reach Rs 1,598 crore

The latest order follows two awards worth a combined Rs 949.35 crore that Jyoti Structures received from Power Grid on October 26 for Packages TL01 and TL02 under the same transmission project in Rajasthan. With the addition of the latest Gujarat award, the combined value of the three orders stands at Rs 1,598.26 crore, excluding GST.

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The company has also secured a Rs 689.93-crore contract from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd for the 765 kV DC Pachchham-Saykha transmission line project in Gujarat. Separately, it is executing a 220 kV double-circuit transmission line project in Sri Lanka in partnership with Hayleys Fentons Ltd to support the evacuation of wind power to the country's national grid.

Jyoti Structures' capabilities

Jyoti Structures is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company specialising in power transmission infrastructure. Its capabilities include design and engineering, manufacturing, prototype tower testing, construction and project management.

The company said it has constructed more than 37,600 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and delivered over 1,800 high-voltage substation bays across India and international markets. It operates two manufacturing units in Nashik, with a combined galvanisation capacity of around 72,000 metric tonne.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 1:20 PM IST
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