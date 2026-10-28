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Jio listing: Reliance tops Tatas, becomes most-valued group on Street at Rs 30 lakh crore

Jio listing: Reliance tops Tatas, becomes most-valued group on Street at Rs 30 lakh crore

JPL1,373.00(22.70%)

Jio Platforms share price: Jio overtook Bharti Airtel Ltd to become the second-most valued firm after Reliance Industries Ltd and helping the group surpass Rs 30 lakh crore in combined value.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 10:21 AM IST
Jio listing: Reliance tops Tatas, becomes most-valued group on Street at Rs 30 lakh croreThe Tata group has now slipped to second spot, with a combined market capitalisation of roughly Rs 25.51 lakh crore.

Thanks to a strong 21.36 per cent listing pop by Jio Platforms Ltd (Jio), Reliance has become the most-valued group in the stock market, overtaking the Tata group. Jio was listed at Rs 1,358 apiece, a premium of 21.36 per cent over its IPO issue price of Rs 1,119 per share. With this, it commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 12,50,586.39 crore on the NSE, overtaking Bharti Airtel Ltd to become the second-most valued firm after Reliance Industries Ltd and helping the group surpass Rs 30 lakh crore in combined value.

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The Tata group has now slipped to second spot, with a combined market capitalisation of roughly Rs 25.51 lakh crore on Tuesday. The Adani group, meanwhile, commanded a combined market value of Rs 16.68 lakh crore a day earlier, AceEquity data compiled by Business Today showed.

With the strong listing, Jio almost matched or surpassed the 12-month targets given by at least three brokerages earlier in the day.

"We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and a target of Rs 1,350, based on a DCF-backed 11.5 times FY29 reported EBitda . At the IPO price, JPL trades at par with our estimated valuation of Bharti’s India business. We believe JPL could trade at a premium to Bharti’s India business over the near term, driven by its market leadership, greater influence over industry tariffs, and low liquidity," MOFSL said earlier today.

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This brokerage called Jio Platforms Ltd a category creator, not just the market leader. Nomura and Elara Securities also suggested 'Buy' ratings on the stock, with their price targets implying at 20-22 per cent potential upside.

Nomura had initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,340, valuing it at 12 times estimated December 2028 Ebitda, at par with Bharti Airtel Ltd. The target implied 20 per cent upside over the IPO price of Rs 1,119. Last heard, Jio was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247 apiece, hinting at a 22 per cent listing pop.

"We believe the heavy 5G investment cycle is largely behind for Jio, with capex falling to 23 per cent of revenue in FY26 from 35 per cent in FY25, freeing up significant cash flow. The balance sheet is improving rapidly with net debt/equity (including deferred payment obligations) falling from 0.56x in
FY24 to 0.37x in FY26, and we expect the company to be net debt-free by FY29," it said.

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MOFSL said Jio's earnings and valuation are highly sensitive to wireless ARPU growth. For every Rs 10 per month change in wireless ARPU, Jio's consolidated Ebitda changes by Rs 3,800-3,900 crore and its target could change by Rs 58 per share or 4 per cent.

"We believe the risk-reward remains compelling, with a bull-case TP of Rs 1,690 and a bear-case target of Rs 1,035. We do not currently factor in any notable contribution from JPL’s international ambitions (5G tech stack, FWA UBR, JioBharat phones). A successful scale-up of these initiatives could provide further upside to our earnings and valuation estimates," MOFSL said.

The brokerage said further delays in implementing tariff hikes, increased competitive intensity, an acceleration in capex intensity, and a weaker-than-expected ramp-up in the digital platform business could pose downside risks to earnings and valuations.

Elara, meanwhile, also fell suggested 'Buy' on the Jio stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 10:04 AM IST
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