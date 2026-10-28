Jio listing: Reliance tops Tatas, becomes most-valued group on Street at Rs 30 lakh crore

With the strong listing, Jio almost matched or surpassed the 12-month targets given by at least three brokerages earlier in the day.

"We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and a target of Rs 1,350, based on a DCF-backed 11.5 times FY29 reported EBitda . At the IPO price, JPL trades at par with our estimated valuation of Bharti’s India business. We believe JPL could trade at a premium to Bharti’s India business over the near term, driven by its market leadership, greater influence over industry tariffs, and low liquidity," MOFSL said earlier today.

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This brokerage called Jio Platforms Ltd a category creator, not just the market leader. Nomura and Elara Securities also suggested 'Buy' ratings on the stock, with their price targets implying at 20-22 per cent potential upside.

Nomura had initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,340, valuing it at 12 times estimated December 2028 Ebitda, at par with Bharti Airtel Ltd. The target implied 20 per cent upside over the IPO price of Rs 1,119. Last heard, Jio was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247 apiece, hinting at a 22 per cent listing pop.

"We believe the heavy 5G investment cycle is largely behind for Jio, with capex falling to 23 per cent of revenue in FY26 from 35 per cent in FY25, freeing up significant cash flow. The balance sheet is improving rapidly with net debt/equity (including deferred payment obligations) falling from 0.56x in

FY24 to 0.37x in FY26, and we expect the company to be net debt-free by FY29," it said.

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MOFSL said Jio's earnings and valuation are highly sensitive to wireless ARPU growth. For every Rs 10 per month change in wireless ARPU, Jio's consolidated Ebitda changes by Rs 3,800-3,900 crore and its target could change by Rs 58 per share or 4 per cent.

"We believe the risk-reward remains compelling, with a bull-case TP of Rs 1,690 and a bear-case target of Rs 1,035. We do not currently factor in any notable contribution from JPL’s international ambitions (5G tech stack, FWA UBR, JioBharat phones). A successful scale-up of these initiatives could provide further upside to our earnings and valuation estimates," MOFSL said.

The brokerage said further delays in implementing tariff hikes, increased competitive intensity, an acceleration in capex intensity, and a weaker-than-expected ramp-up in the digital platform business could pose downside risks to earnings and valuations.

Elara, meanwhile, also fell suggested 'Buy' on the Jio stock.