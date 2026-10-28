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United Breweries shares zoom 15% on Q2 earnings, more upside likely?

United Breweries shares zoom 15% on Q2 earnings, more upside likely?

The stock of India's largest beer maker climbed 15.07% to Rs 1316 against the previous close of Rs 1143.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 32,282 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 12:05 PM IST
United Breweries shares zoom 15% on Q2 earnings, more upside likely?Earnings beat expectations, which led to bullish sentiment around the breweries stock

Shares of United Breweries Ltd zoomed 15% on Wednesday after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. The stock of India's largest beer maker climbed 15.07% to Rs 1316 against the previous close of Rs 1143.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 32,282 crore.

Earnings beat expectations, which led to bullish sentiment around the breweries stock.

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Nuvama maintained its buy stance on the stock.

Gross/EBITDA margins rose 191 bps/389bp YoY to 44.8%/10.2%, led by premiumisation, pricing and productivity initiatives. "UBBL continued to gain share in profitable markets, particularly Karnataka, while new canning capacity & higher commercial investments should aid growth going forward. We will revisit our estimates and TP post the earnings conference call. Maintain ‘BUY’," said Nuvama.

Choice Broking has a price target of Rs 1480 on the stock.

ICICI Securities left its target price unchanged at Rs 1300 and maintained its buy call. "We broadly maintain our estimates for FY27-28E, modelling in revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGRs of 13.2%/29.5%/33.1% over FY26-28E," said the brokerage.

"We remain positive on UBL as a play on India's under-penetrated beer market, with margins expanding sharply and management's mid-teens EBITDA margin goal looking increasingly achievable. State-level policy developments remain a key factor to monitor, added ICICI Securities.

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United Breweries Q2 earnings 

United Breweries reported a nearly three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.81 crore in the September quarter, primarily driven by premiumisation, cost efficiency and volume growth.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 46.34 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

UBL's revenue from operations increased 23.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,623 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 3,737.31 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Net sales climbed 24 per cent, led by strong volume growth, structural price increases, premiumisation, favourable geographic mix and improvement in the company's operating mix," said UBL in its earnings statement.

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The company's Ebitda grew 108 per cent in the quarter under review, while the Ebitda margin improved by 480 basis points, driven by better operating efficiency and cost control.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 12:05 PM IST
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