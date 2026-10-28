India’s $180-billion pension pool may widen stock bets: Could your NPS savings get better returns?

If implemented, the expansion could provide eligible companies with access to a larger pool of long-term domestic capital. However, inclusion in the permitted investment universe would not automatically translate into fresh buying, with actual allocations depending on investment limits, fund managers’ decisions and the availability of funds.

Which stocks could benefit?

The proposed expansion could bring companies beyond the current top 250 by market capitalisation within pension funds’ eligible equity universe. Stocks with adequate trading liquidity, sound balance sheets and established institutional interest could attract closer scrutiny from pension fund managers.

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The potential beneficiaries would depend on the final eligibility criteria and the investment rules applicable to individual pension schemes. Investors would need to distinguish between companies that become eligible for investment and those that actually receive incremental allocations.

PFRDA looks to broaden investment avenues

The proposed equity expansion comes as the regulator considers ways to deploy retirement savings more effectively across financial markets.

In an interview with Business Standard at the BFSI Insight Summit 2026, PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann said the regulator was examining ways to expand pension funds’ role in financing infrastructure and other long-term investments.

“Pension funds provide patient capital, and countries across the world have benefited from deploying pension savings over long investment horizons,” Ramann said.

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He added that pension funds could potentially participate in infrastructure projects once they become operational, allowing them to hold assets over longer periods. The regulator is also examining broader investment avenues, including investments in alternative investment funds.

“The investment guidelines would need to evolve to allow a measured allocation to infrastructure,” he said, adding that even a small proportion of pension assets could make a meaningful difference given the size of India’s long-term savings pool.

While these comments point to a wider effort to diversify pension investments, they do not establish that infrastructure allocations and the proposed expansion of the equity universe are part of the same recommendation.

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Investment flexibility versus subscriber protection

A broader investment mandate would also require stronger investment capabilities and risk controls. Pension funds manage retirement savings accumulated over decades, making portfolio diversification important but also requiring careful management of credit, valuation and liquidity risks.

Ramann stressed that investment guidelines must balance flexibility with subscriber protection.

“The investment guidelines need to be sufficiently robust to protect subscribers, but they should also allow pension funds to invest a portion of their assets in infra financing,” he said.

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For equity investors, the key question is whether the proposed changes lead to actual increases in pension fund allocations beyond the largest listed companies. The panel’s recommendations, the final eligibility criteria and the investment limits will determine the extent of the potential market impact.

Until the proposals are approved and implemented, any list of likely beneficiaries remains provisional.

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