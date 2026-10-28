Diwali Stock Picks 2026: Syrma SGS, Jindal Steel, TARIL, GE Vernova and more 

1. APOLLO HOSPITALS: Buy

CMP : Rs 7900

The stock has recently witnessed a significant erosion from the Rs 9050 zone and has shown signs of bottoming out near the Rs 7500 level with a significant revival visible to improve the outlook and expecting for further upward move in the coming days. The RSI has corrected well and is currently well positioned near the oversold zone with indication of a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with much upside potential visible and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of Rs 9800 and Rs 10,400 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 7,000 level.

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2. DLF: Buy

CMP: Rs 670

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time, sustaining above the important 200EMA at the Rs 623 level on the weekly chart & forming a higher bottom formation along with the VCP pattern in the daily chart. Currently having positive candle formation with volume participation to improve the bias, anticipating a further rise in the coming days. The RSI is well placed, and with a positive trend reversal indication having much upside potential visible, it can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of Rs 860 and Rs 960 levels keeping the stop loss at the Rs 570 level.

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3. GE VERNOVA T&D INDIA: Buy

CMP: Rs 3970

The stock after a good consolidation near the Rs 4200 zone has recently slipped and has hit the low near Rs 3550 zone thereafter, with a significant revival with volume participation visible has once again improved the outlook anticipating to carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming days. The RSI has arrived near the oversold zone and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can gain significantly. With the chart technically well placed and looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of Rs 5100 and Rs 5450 levels keeping the stop loss at the 3400 level.

4. HBL ENGINEERING: Buy

CMP: Rs 780

The stock has witnessed a significant revival from the Rs 650 zone and with a higher low formation on the daily chart has improved the bias sustaining above the confluence of 50EMA and 200-period MA at Rs 750 zone and with bullish candle formation can anticipate for further upward move in the coming days. The RSI is well placed with upside potential visible and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of Rs 1000 and Rs 1080 levels keeping the stop loss at the Rs 670 level.

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5. JINDAL STEEL: Buy

CMP: Rs 1050

The stock has recently witnessed a significant correction and has taken support near the previous low made at Rs 1000 zone forming a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart with currently indicating a consolidation to improve the bias expecting for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected well and has indicated a positive trend reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of Rs 1290 and Rs 1360 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 900 level.

6. MARINE ELECTRICALS: Buy

CMP: Rs 414

The stock has recently indicated a strong breakout above the Rs 300 zone and has maintained the uptrend with currently having a higher low formation pattern on the daily chart has indicated a decent revival moving past the important 50EMA at Rs 405 level to once again improve the outlook and can anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI has cooled off from the overbought zone and is currently well placed with a positive trend reversal confirmed and with upside potential visible can carry out with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for the upside targets of Rs 520 and Rs 560 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 355 level.

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7. SHILPA MEDICARE: Buy

CMP: Rs 907

The stock has indicated a strong uptrend in the last 7-8 months with recently having witnessed a short period of correction taking support near the Rs 820 zone and with a decent revival visible has once again improved the outlook to anticipate for another fresh round of upward move in the coming days. The RSI has corrected well from the overbought zone to arrive near the oversold zone with currently having indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy. The chart is technically well positioned and with upside potential visible, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for the upside targets of Rs 1230 and Rs 1335 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 765 level.

8. SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY: Buy

CMP: Rs 1525

The stock has overall maintained a strong uptrend with series of higher low formation visible on the daily chart, and with currently after the short period of correction has taken support near the previous low of Rs 1390 zone and has indicated a decent revival to improve the outlook and can anticipate for another fresh round of upward move in the coming days to carry on with the positive move further ahead. The RSI is well placed having indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with upside potential visible and the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for the upside targets of Rs 1970 and Rs 2120 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 1290 level.

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9. TARIL: Buy

CMP: Rs 315

The stock has recently indicated a strong move from the strong support zone of Rs 265 level and has resisted near the Rs 360 zone with some correction witnessed, with currently taking support near the confluence of 50EMA and 200-period MA at Rs 300 zone has indicated a bullish candle formation to improve the outlook once again anticipating for another fresh round of upward move in the coming days. With the RSI cooling off from the overbought zone, currently is well placed indicating a positive trend reversal signaling a buy and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for the upside targets of Rs 385 and Rs 440 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 260 level.

10. TD POWER SYSTEMS : Buy

CMP: Rs 705

The stock has witnessed a significant run up in the last one year with series of higher low formation pattern visible on the daily chart maintaining the strong uptrend with recently having witnessed a short period of correction has taken support near the Rs 620 zone and has indicated a decent revival to move above the resistance hurdle of Rs 680 level to improve the outlook technically and once again can anticipate for another fresh round of upward move in the coming days. The RSI has corrected well from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned near the oversold zone with indication of a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of Rs 870 and Rs 940 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 580 level.