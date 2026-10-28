Planning a Diwali party in Delhi? You can order liquor online... but there's a catch

How does this work?

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) launched the Delhi Liquor Booking app for advance bookings and online payments. Using this app, customers can check available brands, select a store, and choose the bottle size and quantity.

Upon payment, customers receive a QR code which must be scanned at the selected outlet during collection. The facility is available at DSIIDC's 208 outlets and not across all government-run liquor shops in Delhi.

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Why has this service been launched?

DSIIDC launched this service to reduce queues, ease pressure on billing counters, improve pricing and billing transparency, and allow buyers to check availability in advance.

How to book liquor online?

Step 1: Visit the official DSIIDC website. Scan the DSIIDC booking QR code

Step 2: Search for and select the desired brand and quantity

Step 3: Confirm the booking details

Step 4: Make the online payment

Step 5: Receive booking confirmation and a unique QR code

Step 6: Visit the selected authorised liquor outlet

Step 7: Present the QR code for scanning and verification at the vend

Step 8: Collect the order once verification is complete

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Is home delivery available?

The system is designed to let buyers reserve liquor before visiting a store. Home delivery is not available and customers are required to collect their orders in person within 48 hours.

What is the minimum age to use this app?

The minimum age to use this app is 25 years.

Are there any purchase limits?

Existing purchase limits on alcohol remain. Customers are allowed to purchase up to 9 litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer per person.

Are returns possible?

Orders can be cancelled before collection but can't be returned once sold or collected.