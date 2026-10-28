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Planning a Diwali party in Delhi? You can order liquor online... but there's a catch

Planning a Diwali party in Delhi? You can order liquor online... but there's a catch

For a city used to long, chaotic queues outside liquor shops right before every festival, that sounds like exactly the upgrade everyone’s been waiting for.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 12:51 PM IST
Planning a Diwali party in Delhi? You can order liquor online... but there's a catchThe facility is available at DSIIDC's 208 outlets and not across all government-run liquor shops in Delhi. (AI generated image)

Can you really order liquor online in Delhi this Diwali? Technically, yes — the Delhi government just launched a new app that lets you browse brands, pick your bottles, and pay for them straight from your phone, no store visit required to place the order. For a city used to long, chaotic queues outside liquor shops right before every festival, that sounds like exactly the upgrade everyone’s been waiting for.

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But online order doesn’t mean what you think it means here. This isn’t home delivery — nobody’s showing up at your door with your Diwali stock. There’s a strict window for what happens after you pay, a specific way you’re expected to collect your order, and a few eligibility rules that could catch first-time users off guard.

How does this work? 

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) launched the Delhi Liquor Booking app for advance bookings and online payments. Using this app, customers can check available brands, select a store, and choose the bottle size and quantity.

Upon payment, customers receive a QR code which must be scanned at the selected outlet during collection. The facility is available at DSIIDC's 208 outlets and not across all government-run liquor shops in Delhi.

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Why has this service been launched?

DSIIDC launched this service to reduce queues, ease pressure on billing counters, improve pricing and billing transparency, and allow buyers to check availability in advance.

How to book liquor online?

Step 1: Visit the official DSIIDC website. Scan the DSIIDC booking QR code

Step 2: Search for and select the desired brand and quantity

Step 3: Confirm the booking details

Step 4: Make the online payment

Step 5: Receive booking confirmation and a unique QR code

Step 6: Visit the selected authorised liquor outlet

Step 7: Present the QR code for scanning and verification at the vend

Step 8: Collect the order once verification is complete

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Is home delivery available?

The system is designed to let buyers reserve liquor before visiting a store. Home delivery is not available and customers are required to collect their orders in person within 48 hours.

What is the minimum age to use this app?

The minimum age to use this app is 25 years.

Are there any purchase limits? 

Existing purchase limits on alcohol remain. Customers are allowed to purchase up to 9 litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer per person.

Are returns possible?

Orders can be cancelled before collection but can't be returned once sold or collected.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 12:51 PM IST
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