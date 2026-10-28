Gold, silver outlook: Fed outcome in focus; key support, resistance levels to watch

On the domestic front, MCX December gold futures traded at ₹1,43,708 per 10 grams, down ₹432, or 0.30%. MCX December silver futures fell ₹1,122, or 0.57%, to ₹1,95,601 per kilogram.

Gold, Silver Outlook: What may drive prices?

According to Anuj Gupta, Independent Research Analyst, gold and silver are witnessing range-bound movement as markets await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and guidance on the interest rate outlook.

Gupta said, "The market is trading in a very narrow range as investors await the outcome of the FOMC meeting. Gold is sustaining above $4,000 per ounce, while silver is holding above the 52-53 per ounce zone."

Anuj Gupta added that developments surrounding the Iran conflict have also contributed to the recent stabilisation in precious metal prices. Hopes of a possible de-escalation, alongside a pause in crude oil’s rally, have eased some of the uncertainty influencing market sentiment.

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However, the next major trigger remains the Federal Reserve’s decision and its guidance on the future path of interest rates.

Gold Price Outlook: Key Support And Resistance Levels

Gupta identified $4,020 and $3,980 per ounce as important support levels for international gold, while resistance is placed at $4,070 and $4,100.

On the domestic front, gold has support at ₹1,43,500 per 10 grams and resistance at ₹1,46,000. A sustained break below ₹1,43,000 could open the way towards ₹1,42,000, with ₹1,40,000 emerging as a further downside level.

Silver Price Outlook: Levels To Watch

For international silver, $52 per ounce remains a crucial support level, while resistance stands at $56. On MCX, silver has support at ₹1,92,000 per kilogram and resistance at ₹2,03,000.

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Gupta expects mixed trading in gold and silver, with prices potentially facing resistance at higher levels. The Federal Reserve’s policy outcome and commentary will be crucial in determining the next direction for both metals.

The levels cited are analyst estimates, not guaranteed price targets. Market prices may change with fresh developments.