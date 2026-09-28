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WhatsApp is testing a new way to navigate on Android: What’s new

WhatsApp is testing a new way to navigate on Android: What’s new

WhatsApp is experimenting with a redesigned Android interface that separates the navigation bar from the main screen, bringing rounded corners and a floating layout inspired by its iOS counterpart.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 10:08 AM IST
WhatsApp is testing a new way to navigate on Android: What’s newWhatsApp is testing a redesigned interface for Android users with rounded corners. (Representative image)

WhatsApp is developing one more visual change for its Android app, and this time it affects one of the most-used sections of the interface. The messaging service has begun testing a redesigned bottom navigation bar that might give Android users an experience similar to the iPhone. This change has appeared in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.38.10, with the navigation feature now having a floating look and rounded corners. That said, the redesign is still in development and has not yet been made available to beta testers.

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Although the general idea is similar to the iOS tab bar, the Android version is expected to adopt its own design approach rather than simply copy the iPhone interface.

WhatsApp Android navigation bar gets a new look

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is giving the bottom navigation bar a floating effect by separating it from the main interface. The new navigation bar features rounded edges and is being tested in both light and dark theming. The alteration is currently more apparent in the light theme.

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The design is inspired by the floating tab bar on WhatsApp for iOS, a feature introduced when the app launched its new interface. Yet WhatsApp isn't applying the same visual treatment on Android. On Android, the app still follows Google's design guidelines, and the new bar doesn't currently have the same translucent effect as on iOS.

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What time will the new WhatsApp design be available?

In beta version 2.23.10.6, WhatsApp initially moved Chats, Communities, Updates, and Calls to the bottom of the Android interface. The company is at present testing a further redesign of that navigation element.

The current version may not be the final one, as WhatsApp might still make more changes before release. Moreover, WABetaInfo has said users have asked for a more modern Android interface, but WhatsApp has not said whether this feedback affected the redesign. At this stage, there is no confirmed timeline for the broader rollout.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 10:08 AM IST
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