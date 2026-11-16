Karnataka Bank shares in focus as Biji Sankaranarayanan takes charge as interim MD & CEO

Karnataka Bank Ltd will be in focus on Monday, after the private sector lender announced a change in its top leadership, appointing Executive Director Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as its interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). The appointment follows the completion of the tenure of Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat, who ceased to hold the position with effect from the close of business hours on November 15.
The bank's board appointed Sankaranarayanan to hold charge as interim MD & CEO for a period of two months, effective November 16, or until a full-time or regular MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conveyed its approval for the appointment through a letter dated November 11, the bank said in an exchange filing dated November 15.