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Karnataka Bank shares in focus as Biji Sankaranarayanan takes charge as interim MD & CEO

Karnataka Bank shares in focus as Biji Sankaranarayanan takes charge as interim MD & CEO

KTKBANK361.95(1.11%)

Karnataka Bank's board appointed Sankaranarayanan to hold charge as interim MD & CEO for a period of two months, effective November 16, or until a full-time or regular MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 9:08 AM IST
Karnataka Bank shares in focus as Biji Sankaranarayanan takes charge as interim MD & CEOKarnataka Bank shares closed at Rs 361.95 on Friday, November 13, declining 1.11% from the previous close of Rs 366.

Karnataka Bank Ltd will be in focus on Monday, after the private sector lender announced a change in its top leadership, appointing Executive Director Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as its interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). The appointment follows the completion of the tenure of Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat, who ceased to hold the position with effect from the close of business hours on November 15.

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The bank's board appointed Sankaranarayanan to hold charge as interim MD & CEO for a period of two months, effective November 16, or until a full-time or regular MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conveyed its approval for the appointment through a letter dated November 11, the bank said in an exchange filing dated November 15.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at Rs 361.95 on Friday, November 13, declining 1.11% from the previous close of Rs 366. The stock had opened at Rs 366 and touched an intraday high of Rs 367.60 and a low of Rs 357.45.

Who is Biji Sankaranarayanan?

Sankaranarayanan has been serving as an Executive Director of Karnataka Bank since July 15, 2026. According to the bank's filing, she has 31 years of experience across corporate banking, retail and branch banking, liabilities, secured assets, transformation and digital modernisation.

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Karnataka Bank appoints new Chief Compliance Officer

In another management change, the bank appointed General Manager Arul Raj Gomez A as its Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) for a period of three years, with effect from November 23, 2026. He has also been designated as the bank's Principal Officer, overseeing its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Cell and Know Your Customer (KYC) functions, including monitoring and reporting transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit-India.

Gomez has over two decades of experience in banking operations, risk management, digital banking, information security and audit functions. He joined Karnataka Bank as a probationary officer in April 2004 and has held several roles across customer service, risk management, branch banking, digital channels, product management and information systems.

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The leadership changes were disclosed through separate exchange filings on November 15, after the bank's board meeting.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 9:08 AM IST
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