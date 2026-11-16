Karnataka Bank shares in focus as Biji Sankaranarayanan takes charge as interim MD & CEO

Karnataka Bank shares closed at Rs 361.95 on Friday, November 13, declining 1.11% from the previous close of Rs 366. The stock had opened at Rs 366 and touched an intraday high of Rs 367.60 and a low of Rs 357.45.

Who is Biji Sankaranarayanan?

Sankaranarayanan has been serving as an Executive Director of Karnataka Bank since July 15, 2026. According to the bank's filing, she has 31 years of experience across corporate banking, retail and branch banking, liabilities, secured assets, transformation and digital modernisation.

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Karnataka Bank appoints new Chief Compliance Officer

In another management change, the bank appointed General Manager Arul Raj Gomez A as its Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) for a period of three years, with effect from November 23, 2026. He has also been designated as the bank's Principal Officer, overseeing its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Cell and Know Your Customer (KYC) functions, including monitoring and reporting transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit-India.

Gomez has over two decades of experience in banking operations, risk management, digital banking, information security and audit functions. He joined Karnataka Bank as a probationary officer in April 2004 and has held several roles across customer service, risk management, branch banking, digital channels, product management and information systems.

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The leadership changes were disclosed through separate exchange filings on November 15, after the bank's board meeting.