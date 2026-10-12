Lenskart, Infosys, DMart, Canara Robeco AMC, AR Wealth, Meesho, Canara HSBC among top stocks in news

Indian equity market indices set for a muted open on Monday amid elevated crude oil prices and bond yields along with quarterly earnings for India Inc. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 8.40 points, or 0.04 per cent, up at 22,621, hinting at a muted start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, October 12, 2026:



Corporate actions today: Shares of Triveni Power Transmission will make its stock market debut post scheme of arrangement (demerger), while shares of JOJO shall trade ex-date for bonus issue.



Quarterly results today: Companies including HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, RBL Bank, Adroit Industries (India), Plastiblends India, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, Swaraj Engines and more will announce their results for the September 2026 quarterly today.



Lenskart Solutions: Alpha Wave Ventures is likely to sell around 1.6 per cent stake in the new-age eyewear player through block deals, with the floor price set at Rs 640 per share and the offer size at around Rs 1,691 crore, according to media reports citing sources. Alpha Wave Ventures LP and Alpha Wave Ventures II LP held a combined 4.64 per cent stake in Lenskart as of June 2026.



Infosys: The IT solutions major does not expect the US Department of Labor's suspension of applications under the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme to have a material impact on its operations. Infosys remains committed to its employees, clients and communities across the United States and to complying with all applicable laws and regulations.



Avenue Supermarts: The parent company of retail chain DMart reported a 7.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 803.6 crore, while revenue increased 18.4 per cent YoY to Rs 19206.2 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA was up 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,393 crore, while margins moderated slightly. It opened 15 new stores during Q2 and total store count reach to 518.bai temporarily closed for reconstruction).



Canara Robeco Asset Management Company: The asset management player reported a 21.5 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 59.2 crore, while revenue increased 17 per cent YoY to Rs 121.6 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its total AUM stood at Rs 1,16,700 crore, down 1 per cent YoY. It also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 apiece, with October 16, 2026, fixed as the record date.



Persistent Systems: The IT solutions player has secured 13.35 lakh shares, representing 10.79 percent of Nagarro SE's outstanding share capital, excluding treasury shares, during the additional acceptance period of the voluntary public takeover offer, which ran from September 23 to October 6, 2026. As a result, it has secured an aggregate shareholding at 94.04 per cent in Nagarro.



KEC International: The EPC and infra player has secured new orders worth Rs 1,014 crore in its India transmission and distribution business. These include its first order for setting up a 765 kV transmission line to evacuate power from a pumped storage plant (PSP) in western India. With these wins, its year-to-date order intake has exceeded Rs 9,600 crore.



Can Fin Homes: The housing finance company reported a 9.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 274.6 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its net interest income increased 6.65 per cent YoY to Rs 431.5 crore. Asset quality remained healthy, with GNPA at 0.90 per cent and NNPA at 0.43 per cent.



Rubicon Research: The USFDA conducted an unannounced inspection of the company's manufacturing facility at Additional MIDC, Satara, Maharashtra, from October 5 to 9, 2026. Following the inspection, the regulator issued a Form 483 containing one observation for the facility. The observation is procedural in nature and does not relate to data integrity.



Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth management company reported a 10.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 88.96 crore for the September 2026 quarter, even as revenue rose 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 344 crore for Q2FY27. Its AUM reached a record Rs 1,08,377 crore, up 18 per cent YoY and declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, with October 15, 2026, fixed as the record date.



Blue Dart Express: The logistics solutions player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India Post to further expand its delivery reach. The collaboration will strengthen last-mile connectivity for businesses and customers across Tier III and Tier IV towns and remote locations. The expanded coverage will be introduced in phases.



Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company: The life insurer reported a 5.5 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 43.05 crore for the July-September 2026 period, while net premium income rose 13 per cent YoY to Rs 2,553.2 crore. First-year premium increased to Rs 642 crore from Rs 575 crore a year earlier. Operating profit surged to Rs 58 crore but the solvency ratio moderated to 180 per cent.



Meesho: The e-commerce player's Mega Blockbuster Sale 2026 opened to strong demand across India, with orders on Day 1 rising around 75 percent year-on-year (YoY). Orders peaked at more than 75,000 per minute within just 15 minutes of the sale going live. The number of transacting customers grew around 60 percent YoY.



Poonawalla Fincorp: The leading NBFC reported a nearly five-fold jump in net profit to Rs 374.85 crore for the September 2026 quarter, while NIIs surged 75.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,589 crore. Its net interest margin improved 16 basis points sequentially to 9.26 per cent, while return on assets rose to 2.18 per cent from 1.98 per cent in Q1 FY27. Asset quality improved for the quarter.



Waterways Leisure Tourism: The entertainment company returned to black as it reported a net profit of Rs 58.5 crore for the September 2026 quarter, led by an exceptional gain of Rs 49.49 crore by its subsidiary, Bay Cruise Investments Inc. Revenue grew 30.9 per cent YoY to Rs 132.9 crore and EBITDA turned positive at Rs 9.7 crore. The average ticket price stood at Rs 10,300.



Ideaforge Technology: The drone and defence player has entered into a loan agreement with the Technology Development Board to avail a loan of Rs 151 crore in tranches for its YETI heavy-lift, long-range autonomous aerial logistics vehicle.



Bajel Projects: The infra and EPC company has secured a major EPC order worth more than Rs 200 crore from Tata Power Company for the supply and installation of 220 kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substations at Salsette and Powai in Mumbai.



Shilpa Medicare: The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety inspected the company's Unit 4 in Jadcherla, Telangana, from July 27 to 30, 2026. Following the inspection, the regulator issued a GMP certificate for the unit. The Shilpa Medicare unit manufacturers, tests and distributes sterile injections and non-sterile tablets and capsules for European and other international markets.

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Viviana Power Tech: The power distributions player has received new turnkey contracts worth Rs 466.73 crore from its existing client, Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL). The scope of work includes converting 11 kV overhead high-tension (HT) lines into medium-voltage covered conductor (MVCC) overhead lines and developing underground network infrastructure.