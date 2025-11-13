LG Electronics Q2 profit falls 27% to Rs 389 crore; revenue marginally higher

LG Electronics India Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit to Rs 389.4 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, compared to Rs 535.7 crore in the same period last year. This marks the company's first quarterly results after its stock market debut.

Revenue from operations rose slightly by 0.98 per cent YoY to Rs 6,174 crore, against Rs 6,113.8 crore in Q2 FY25.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 547.5 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 8.9 per cent, down from Rs 757.4 crore and a margin of 12.4 per cent a year earlier.

The results were announced after market hours. Earlier in the day, shares of LG Electronics closed 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 1,674.10 on BSE.

Around 1.11 lakh shares changed hands today, higher than the two-week average volume of 94,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 18.70 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,13,633.29 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMA). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.80. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.