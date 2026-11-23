Amid the rising volatility in the broader markets, domestic brokerage firms including SMC Global Securities and Canara Bank Securities have suggested select stocks including SJS Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Exide Industries and Oberoi Realty for short-term gains based on their sound technical parameters and strong chart patterns. Here's what the analysts have to say on these stocks:
Oberoi Realty | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,975-1,980 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,720
Oberoi Realty Ltd has delivered a decisive breakout on the daily chart, moving the descending trend line. It found strong support around 1,560-1,580, a zone that has acted as a base twice, forming a double-bottom-like structure and fuelling a sharp recovery. Price has reclaimed the 200-day moving average which now turns into immediate support. RSI is hovering near 60-65, while MACD has crossed above its signal line and is rising towards the zero line, indicating improving momentum. Volumes have also picked up on the breakout, adding conviction. Trend line support is placed at Rs 1,750-1,760, followed by Rs 1,720 level. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 1,820-1,830 with the expected upside of Rs 1,975-1,980 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,720 level.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities