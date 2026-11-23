Exide Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 449 | Stop Loss: Rs 372

Exide Industries Ltd has broken out of a downward-sloping channel and subsequently retested the breakout levels, indicating positive momentum. It is trading above all major moving averages, suggesting an improving trend structure. The RSI is around 64, reflecting strong upward momentum, while higher volumes during the breakout lend credibility to the move. We recommend buying at the current market price of Rs 408, with a short-term target of Rs 449 and a stop-loss at Rs 372.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



SBI Life Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,950-1,960 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,730

SBI Life have registered a constructive bullish breakout on the daily timeframe, following a prolonged corrective downtrend. The stock formed an ascending triangle reversal pattern, rebounding strongly from its October swing low near Rs 1,610.The recent price action decisively cleared the horizontal neckline resistance around Rs 1,775-1,780 zone, while simultaneously reclaiming its long-term green moving average near Rs 1,800. Momentum oscillators reinforce this upward shift, with the RSI holding firmly above 60 and the MACD sustaining a positive crossover in bullish territory. Immediate trend line support is established at the breakout zone of Rs 1,775-1,785 zone underpinned by deeper structural support at Rs 1,700. Sustaining above Rs 1,800 projects a next upswing towards Rs 1,900. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 1,815-1,825 for the expected upside of Rs 1,950-1,960 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,730 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



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SJS Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,392 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,062

SJS Enterprises Ltd has broken out of a downward-sloping channel and subsequently retested the breakout levels, indicating positive momentum. It is trading above all major moving averages, suggesting an improving trend structure. The RSI is around 59, reflecting strengthening upward momentum, while higher volumes during the breakout phase lend credibility to the move. We recommend buying at the current market price of Rs 2,211, with a short-term target of Rs 2,392 and a stop-loss at Rs 2,062.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities