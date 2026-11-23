The broader banking space also witnessed a decline. The Nifty Bank index slipped nearly 2 per cent after touching a fresh all-time high of 64,681 before closing at 64,635 in the previous session. The Nifty Private Bank index was also down about 2 per cent.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said some PSU bank stocks were already trading at expensive valuations following their recent rally. He cautioned investors against chasing stocks solely on the back of strong price momentum.

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"Investors should focus on companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable earnings growth and reasonable valuations. A staggered investment approach is preferable to lump-sum buying at elevated levels," Singh also said.

Meanwhile, Rachit Khandelwal, Head of Research at BNK Capital Group, recommended allocating 75 per cent of the portfolio to PSU banks and the remaining 25 per cent to select private lenders.

"I would be more selective in private banks and would be comfortable with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. I believe IndusInd Bank has already made its move. In PSU banks, given the recent move in PNB, it may hit Rs 180-200 levels, which we last saw around 10 years ago. That said, Canara Bank and SBI are also looking good in the PSU banks segment," Khandelwal told Business Today.