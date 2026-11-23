The recovery was equally visible in international markets. Gold futures climbed 2.60% to $3,606 per ounce, gaining $91.40, while silver futures advanced 2.26% to $42 per ounce, up $0.93.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Rising?

According to Amit Gupta, Senior Research Head at Kedia Advisory, investors are reassessing the possibility of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes following the widespread sell-off in global equity markets, triggered by an unwinding of the artificial intelligence trade.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's warning that overly aggressive monetary tightening could put the US economy at risk has also provided support to precious metals.

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Interest rate expectations remain a crucial factor for bullion. Markets are currently pricing in a 93% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while assigning nearly 7% odds to interest rates remaining unchanged.

Investors are now awaiting the latest US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, for fresh clues on the future monetary policy trajectory.

Last week, gold plunged to a 14-month low as hawkish signals from Fed officials, a stronger dollar and a liquidity squeeze linked to the AI-driven equity market sell-off intensified selling pressure.

Movements in the US dollar and the Indian rupee will also remain important for domestic bullion prices, as currency fluctuations can influence the rupee value of internationally traded precious metals.

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Gold Price Outlook: Key Levels To Watch

Gupta believes gold is attempting to stabilise around $3,520, with recovery potential towards $3,640–3,700 in international markets. On MCX, the outlook remains positive, with gold potentially moving towards ₹1,24,000–₹1,26,000. With international prices recovering sharply, traders will watch whether gold can sustain its gains and build on the recent rebound.

Silver Price Outlook: Support And Resistance Levels

Silver is also attempting a recovery after facing significant selling pressure. Gupta identifies $40 per ounce as a crucial support level for international silver prices. On the upside, the metal could move towards $44–46. However, a break below $36.50 could accelerate weakness.

On MCX, ₹1,45,000 per kg remains a crucial support level. If the recovery continues, silver could move towards ₹1,52,000–₹1,56,000 per kg. On the downside, ₹1,38,000 is the next important support.

What Should Investors Watch Next?

The latest rebound in gold and silver comes after a sharp correction driven by changing US interest rate expectations, dollar strength and global equity market volatility.

The upcoming US PCE inflation report, Federal Reserve commentary, movements in the dollar and rupee, and developments in global equity markets could determine whether the recovery gathers momentum or remains a short-term relief rally.

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For now, traders will be closely tracking the key support and resistance levels identified by Amit Gupta to assess the next move in gold and silver prices.