Macquarie analyst Baiju Joshi has cut his rating on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform' and revised his target price to Rs 1,400 per share from Rs 1,490 earlier. The revision comes weeks after Business Today reported that RIL had, in early November, seen a rare consensus, with all 33 analysts tracking the stock offering 'Buy' ratings.
Macquarie's target is against a consensus target of Rs 1,569. It is the second-lowest target on Dalal Street, matching Systematix's, and still suggests 2.3 per cent potential upside over the prevailing share price of Rs 1,368.