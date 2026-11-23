Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today, covering the period since 2012, suggested that RIL had just 31 per cent of the ratings being 'Buy' at the start of 2013. It peaked at 86 per cent in that cycle (December 2015), hit a low of 57 per cent in August 2017 and has been above 90 per cent since March 2025.

More recently, Kotak Institutional Equities and Avendus Spark upgraded their ratings on the stock post Q2 results, with Investec' Abhinil Dahiwale suggesting the highest target of Rs 1,890 on the oil-to-telecom major.

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In its Q2 review, Nuvama Institutional Equities said it prefers RIL over oil marketing companies (OMCs), citing the O2C segment's positioning to benefit from stronger refining cracks amid West Asia disruptions. It said New Energy initiative commissioned 6GW of modules and 5GW of cells, with revenue contribution anticipated from FY28 onwards. Jio's subscriber base reached 54.2 crore, while ARPU rose 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 218.8 per month without tariff hikes. The retail segment remains weak, with digital investments and discounting weighing on margins, it noted.