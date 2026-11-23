After 18 days, Ramayana has amassed ₹1,126.50 crore in India gross, with its India net collection reaching ₹942.75 crore. The film has also maintained a strong global run, taking its worldwide gross to ₹1,693.50 crore.

MUST READ: ₹1,600 crore and counting: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash’s Ramayana becomes 3rd-fastest Indian film to cross ₹900 crore

Third-weekend momentum

Ramayana’s third weekend showed renewed audience interest after weekday declines. The film collected ₹15.75 crore India net on Day 16, before rising 75.6% to ₹27.65 crore on Day 17 and a further 28.8% to ₹35.60 crore on Day 18.

Advertisement

Sacnilk attributes the sustained business partly to demand for 3D and premium-format screenings, even as daily footfalls have moved below opening-week levels.

Hindi leads the run

Hindi remained the principal contributor to Ramayana’s domestic performance. Sacnilk’s language-wise breakdown shows Hindi collections of ₹715.78 crore net over 18 days, followed by Kannada at ₹75.30 crore, Telugu at ₹56.60 crore, Malayalam at ₹48.45 crore and Tamil at ₹46.65 crore.

On Day 18 alone, Hindi contributed ₹26.25 crore, while Malayalam added ₹3.40 crore, Kannada ₹2.50 crore, Tamil ₹2.40 crore and Telugu ₹1.05 crore.

Overseas adds ₹567 crore

The film’s overseas performance has been a major driver of its worldwide total. Sacnilk lists ₹567 crore in overseas gross, taking the combined worldwide gross to ₹1,693.50 crore. The overseas figure was last updated after Day 17, when the film added ₹20 crore internationally.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: 2026 is India’s biggest box office year ever: ₹13,775 crore with 45 days still left

Global rollout could extend its run

Ramayana is now preparing for a wider international rollout, with releases planned in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Czechia and Central America on November 26, according to Sacnilk.

The phased expansion, handled internationally by Sony Pictures, could help the film sustain overseas revenue beyond its opening weeks, although the contribution from these newer territories will depend on screen availability, language access and local audience response.

The makers are also eyeing China, Russia, Japan and South Korea for a first-quarter 2027 release. A successful entry into these markets—particularly China—could materially lift the film’s worldwide total, but Sacnilk notes that the outcome will hinge on censorship clearance, distribution and local reception.