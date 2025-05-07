Business Today
MRF Q4 results: Net profit jumps 33% to Rs 493 crore; final dividend of Rs 229 per share announced

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated May 7, 2025 1:21 PM IST
MRF Q4: The company's Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 229 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

MRF Ltd on Wednesday posted a 32.99 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. During the three months under review, profit came at Rs 492.74 crore as against Rs 370.52 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The tyremaker's revenue from operations climbed 11.43 per cent to Rs 7,074.82 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 6,349.36 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses went up too, up 10.33 per cent at Rs 6,526.87 crore YoY.

MRF's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,043 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded by 70 basis points (bps) from the same period last year to 15 per cent from 14.3 per cent.

The company's Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 229 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. "The company has already declared and paid two interim dividends of Rs 3 each per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 works out to Rs 235 per share," it also stated.

Meanwhile, MRF shares surged 4.85 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,41,505 after the quarterly results were declared. The stock recorded heavy trading volume today as around 964 shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 551 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 13.28 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 59,800.12 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 7, 2025 1:13 PM IST
