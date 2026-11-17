SML Mahindra will issue 41,34,756 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The issue is expected to raise Rs 1,449.64 crore, assuming full subscription.

The issue price includes a premium of Rs 3,496 per share, with the entire amount payable at the time of application. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, the promoter of SML Mahindra, has confirmed that it will participate in the issue in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The acquisition of the Mahindra Truck and Bus Division, announced in July 2026, is expected to expand the company's product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and market reach, while improving operating efficiencies and long-term competitiveness.

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The company also plans to invest in capacity enhancement, manufacturing modernisation, research and development of new products and aggregates, upgrades to existing products, product innovation and technological advancement.

Other planned investments include alternative-fuel mobility solutions, connected-vehicle technologies and stronger engineering capabilities to develop next-generation commercial vehicles and meet changing customer expectations and regulatory requirements.

"The funds raised will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, accelerate innovation, and provide additional financial flexibility to execute our long-term growth strategy. We remain focused on creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders," the company said.

The Rs 1,450-crore rights issue will support the acquisition of the truck and bus business as well as SML Mahindra's manufacturing, technology and product development plans.

Shares of SML Mahindra jumped 5 per cent, hitting its upper circuit limit to Rs 5,346.30 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 7,750 crore. The stock is down 23 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 6,908.80, hit in September 2026, while it is up 96 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 2,733.05, hit a year ago.

