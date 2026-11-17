Suzlon Energy stock fell over 2% to Rs 37.32 in the current session. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 51,302 crore. The stock trades in the neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone with a RSI of 47.2.

Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Suzlon Energy stock movement

In the current session, the stock was trading on a flat note. Suzlon Energy shares are trading 0.43% higher at Rs 37.48 on BSE. Market cap of Suzlon Energy stood at Rs 51,549 crore.

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The stock remains in bear grip as year 2026 comes to an end in over a month from now.

Suzlon Energy price targets

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The technical structure remains bearish with all key EMAs positioned negatively above the current market price. RSI stands at 41.98, and price action continues to register lower lows following a rejection at the 20-EMA resistance of 38.24. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting sustained strength above 40.50.

Religare Broking has price target of Rs 57 on the stock.

Religare remains bullish on Suzlon Energy, citing its strong order book of over 6 GW and improving execution capabilities, which are expected to provide healthy growth visibility over the medium term.

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However, the brokerage flagged margin pressure as a key concern and has lowered its FY27 EBITDA margin estimate to 15.8% from its earlier projection of 18%.

Despite the near-term margin challenges, Religare has maintained its BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 57 per share. The brokerage will closely monitor the pace of margin recovery and timely commissioning of projects.

Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Suzlon is currently trading around Rs 37.31 and is forming a Descending Triangle pattern on the weekly chart. The pattern is characterised by a downward-sloping resistance trendline and a relatively horizontal support zone, where buyers have repeatedly stepped in to defend the price. On the downside, Rs 35 is the immediate support, followed by Rs 33, which aligns with the lower trendline of the pattern and acts as major support. On the upside, Rs 40 is the first potential target, followed by Rs 43, where the 200 EMA may act as a major resistance. A sustained move above the pattern's descending resistance trendline could strengthen bullish momentum and open the possibility of further upside."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 36, while resistance stands at Rs 40. A decisive breakout above Rs 40 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 42. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 36-42 range."

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About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.