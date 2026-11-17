Can artificial lungs tackle multiple pollutants?

Mumbai-based Zero Carbon Tech24 Pvt. Ltd., founded by Dr. Prithvi P. Singh, has developed WARO-C6, a pollution-control technology designed to capture dust, smoke and harmful gaseous pollutants.

The company describes its innovation as an "Artificial Lungs" system that could be deployed across polluted cities and industrial locations.

"My vision is to install Artificial Lungs in polluted cities — to save human lungs and lives," said Singh, Founder and Director of Zero Carbon Tech24.

The company claims WARO-C6 offers low energy consumption, self-cleaning capabilities and minimal maintenance requirements.

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It also reports deployments in Delhi, where particulate pollution reductions were observed under specific testing conditions. However, detailed independent test results were not provided in the company's statement.

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Why removing toxic gases is more challenging

Unlike PM2.5 and PM10, which are airborne particles, pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) exist in gaseous form.

Conventional particulate filters can capture dust and smoke particles but generally cannot remove gases effectively without additional technologies.

Gas removal may require activated carbon, chemical adsorption, specialised sorbents or other treatment mechanisms, depending on the pollutant.

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Consequently, a system capable of reducing particulate concentrations may not necessarily deliver comparable reductions in gaseous pollutants.

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Independent testing remains critical

For technologies such as WARO-C6, independent laboratory testing would be necessary to establish pollutant-specific removal efficiency, operating costs and performance under real-world conditions.

Experts would also need to assess airflow capacity, energy consumption and effectiveness across different pollution concentrations.

Delhi-NCR remains under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan, which includes restrictions on construction activities and tighter controls on polluting industries.

While emerging air-cleaning technologies could potentially reduce exposure in specific locations, their effectiveness across large urban areas remains uncertain.

Ultimately, artificial lungs may complement pollution-control measures, but preventing emissions at their source remains essential to improving Delhi's air quality.

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