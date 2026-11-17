The brokerage noted that IMC revenue grew 18.6 per cent YoY, marking its strongest growth in eight quarters. However, gross merchandise value (GMV) growth stood at 9 per cent, partly impacted by festive demand shifting into Q3 FY27.

"Further, gross margin pressures due to residual diaper discounting and crude-linked cost pressures led to EBITDA decline. International revenue grew 6 per cent YoY amid geopolitical disruptions while profitability improved. GlobalBees revenue rose ~8 per cent YoY, impacted by a warehouse transition and festive/platform sales shifting into Q3; with portfolio rationalisation and the transition now complete, management expects stronger growth and margins from Q3. Consolidated gross margin declined 154 bps (basis points) YoY to 35.1 per cent," JM Financial also said.

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"However, management indicated that these headwinds are easing with diaper competition moderating and gross margins expected to recover sharply from Q3 FY27. Following the Q2 FY27 gross margin miss, we cut FY27E adjusted EBITDA by ~18 per cent, while broadly maintaining FY28–29E estimates as worst is likely behind," it further stated.

JM Financial retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock but lowered its 12-month target price to Rs 245 from Rs 255 earlier.

From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Brainbees Solutions' stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 156. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 176 could lead to an upside target of Rs 201 in the near term."