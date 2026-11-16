Hindustan Zinc unveils Rs 80,000-crore expansion plan, shares react

Hindustan Zinc shares touched a low of Rs 540.20 on Monday, declining 2.54% from their previous close of Rs 554.30. The stock also touched a high of Rs 550.10, down 0.76% from the previous close.

Hindustan Zinc expansion plan: What does the Rs 80,000 crore investment cover?

The proposed investment will support expansion across the company's mining, milling, smelting and refining operations. According to the investor presentation, the programme includes an additional 265 KTPA integrated zinc smelter at Debari, with commissioning expected by the second quarter of FY29. The company also plans to add 700 KTPA of smelting capacity, comprising a 500 KTPA zinc smelter and a 200 KTPA lead smelter, over the next three to five years.

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The expansion also includes a new silver refinery with a capacity of 700 tonnes per annum (TPA), taking Hindustan Zinc's total silver refining capacity from 800 TPA to 1,500 TPA.

The company said, "The overall investment of approximately Rs 80,000 crore includes the previously approved budget for the Debari integrated zinc smelter, exploration activities and related infrastructure." In June 2025, the board had approved a 250 KTPA integrated zinc smelter at Debari. Following an internal evaluation and optimisation exercise, its capacity has now been increased to 265 KTPA within the same approved budget.

Why is Hindustan Zinc expanding capacity?

The company expects rising demand from steel, infrastructure, automobiles, renewable energy and manufacturing to support its growth plans. Its investor presentation noted that India's zinc demand could double over the next five to 10 years, supported by an expansion in domestic steel capacity, which is projected to reach 300 million tonnes by FY30.