Suzlon Energy: Analysts on key levels as stock set for second straight year of losses 

The stock remains in bear grip as year 2026 comes to an end in over a month from now.

Suzlon Energy share price: Analysts' take

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The technical structure remains bearish with all key EMAs (20/50/100/200) positioned negatively above the current market price. RSI stands at 41.98, and price action continues to register lower lows following a rejection at the 20-EMA resistance of 38.24. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting sustained strength above 40.50."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 36, while resistance stands at Rs 40. A decisive breakout above Rs 40 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 42. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 36-Rs 42 range."

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Suzlon Energy stock movement

Suzlon Energy stock fell over 2% to Rs 37.32 in the current session. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 51,302 crore. The stock trades in the neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone with a RSI of 47.2.

Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.