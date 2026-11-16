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Suzlon Energy: Analysts on key levels as stock set for second straight year of losses 

Suzlon Energy: Analysts on key levels as stock set for second straight year of losses 

Suzlon Energy is stuck in bear grip with losses of 29% this year. In 2025, Suzlon Energy stock fell 15.35% after logging positive returns for five years.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 3:57 PM IST
Suzlon Energy: Analysts on key levels as stock set for second straight year of losses Suzlon Energy stock fell over 2% to Rs 37.32 in the current session. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 51,302 crore.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd are set for a second consecutive year of losses in 2026. The stock is stuck in bear grip with losses of 29% this year. In 2025, Suzlon Energy stock fell 15.35% after logging positive returns for five years. Amid the current downtrend, Suzlon Energy shares have lost 38.44% from the 52-week high of Rs 60.40 reached on June 19 this year.

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In fact, the erstwhile multibagger stock slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 33.21 on October 30 this year.

The stock remains in bear grip as year 2026 comes to an end in over a month from now.

Suzlon Energy share price: Analysts' take  

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The technical structure remains bearish with all key EMAs (20/50/100/200) positioned negatively above the current market price. RSI stands at 41.98, and price action continues to register lower lows following a rejection at the 20-EMA resistance of 38.24. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting sustained strength above 40.50."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 36, while resistance stands at Rs 40. A decisive breakout above Rs 40 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 42. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 36-Rs 42 range."

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Suzlon Energy stock movement 

Suzlon Energy stock fell over 2% to Rs 37.32 in the current session. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 51,302 crore. The stock trades in the neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone with a RSI of 47.2.

Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The  company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 3:39 PM IST
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