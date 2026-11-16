‘If you don’t want them, give them to…’: SC chides Centre; stops relocation of books from 135-yr-old Central Secretariat Library

"You are just in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach... Show some respect to these books; 2 lakh books thrown to the wind," Justice Kumar told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

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The judge added: "If you don't want them, give it to some other country that will value them."

The observations came after amicus curiae and senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan told the court that some urgency was being shown to move the books by November. She said greater clarity was needed on the space allocated at the proposed new site, including a comparison of the area currently occupied by bookshelves and the space available at the new location.

Padmanabhan also informed the bench that books kept at RK Puram were in "atrocious condition" and had remained there for around 15 years. She said the collection included original books. Bhati submitted that the books in question had come from the Tulsi Sadan Library, prompting the court to ask the amicus to verify whether they carried the library's tags.

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The court was informed that the Centre had filed an affidavit on Monday, although it was not yet on record. It directed that the affidavit be placed on record and recorded the assurance from the ASG that the books would not be shifted before the next hearing.

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The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the library's relocation after concerns emerged that adequate space had not been allotted for its collection of more than 8.5 lakh books under the Central Vista plan. Currently housed in Shastri Bhawan, the library faces relocation as the building is slated for demolition as part of the redevelopment project.

The court had earlier sought details from the Centre on the space and layout proposed for the library. An intervention application has also been filed by a public user.