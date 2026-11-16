Adani begins making India's longest wind turbine blades at Mundra, each stretching 91.2 metres

The new blades have been developed for the 5 MW turbine platform, which features a rotor diameter of 185 metres, the largest in India, and a hub height of 140 metres.

The rotor covers a swept area of nearly 26,600 square metres, equivalent to more than three and a half standard football pitches.

According to the company, the larger rotor is designed to capture more wind energy, including at sites where wind speeds are relatively low or moderate.

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"Producing India's longest wind turbine blade and securing certification for our 5 MW platform mark an important milestone for Adani Wind and the country’s wind manufacturing sector," said Milind Kulkarni, CEO of Adani Wind.

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"Larger blades and higher-capacity turbines enable each machine to capture more energy, including at sites with lower wind speeds. This helps in broadening the geography available for wind generation," he added.

Kulkarni said the company would continue developing advanced wind technology domestically.

"We are committed to developing and manufacturing advanced wind technology in India to support the country's growing clean energy needs," he said.

Mundra facility expands blade production

The 91.2-metre blade is the latest addition to Adani Wind's manufacturing portfolio at Mundra, where the company already produces blades measuring 78.6 metres and 80.5 metres.

According to ANIL, the move to larger blades reflects improvements in materials engineering, manufacturing precision, blade design and handling capabilities.

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The company said its new turbine platform is designed to improve energy generation across varying wind conditions and support a higher capacity utilisation factor.

The larger swept area is also expected to improve the commercial viability of wind projects in locations with lower wind speeds.

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German certification clears the way for production

Adani Wind's MWL185-5.0 MW platform has been certified by WindGuard Certification GmbH, an independent German wind turbine testing and certification organisation.

The certification followed prototype testing at the company's installation site in Mundra.

The turbine was developed in partnership with German technology company W2E (Wind to Energy).

According to Adani Wind, the certification confirms compliance with the internationally recognised IEC 61400 standards covering wind turbine design, testing and manufacturing.

The approval clears the way for serial production of the new turbine platform.

Adani Wind crosses 2 GW installations at Khavda

Adani Wind currently has three turbine platforms enlisted under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM-Wind).

The company said it is the only Indian wind turbine manufacturer included in BloombergNEF's Global Top 15 turbine manufacturers ranking for 2025.

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Its MWL160-5.2 MW turbine platform, among India's highest-capacity onshore wind turbines listed under ALMM-Wind, has crossed 2 GW of installations at Khavda in Gujarat.

Khavda is home to a major renewable energy development being built by the Adani Group.

Adani Wind also said its cumulative orders from independent power producers outside the Adani Group have crossed 1 GW following recent contracts.

The company expects its expanded manufacturing capabilities to support growing demand for higher-capacity wind turbines as India increases renewable energy installations.

