TCS, Infosys, TechM, LTM, Cyient, Mphasis, TechM shares: Targets amid soft Q3 hopes

"We remain positive on the sector," Nuvama said, adding that the IT services model is here to stay and Gen AI disruption would only lead to bigger opportunities for companies.

In the near term, volatility is expected to persist, it said.

"Q2FY27 saw demand trends remain largely unchanged, with steady execution of existing deal pipelines offsetting a cautious discretionary spending environment. Companies broadly delivered in-line growth, while FY27 guidance remains intact for most Tier-1 players (excluding Infosys). Tier-2 companies continued to outgrow and outperform their larger peers. We expect Q3 to be a regular seasonally-soft quarter," it said.

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Nuvama said most IT companies either maintained or marginally upgraded their FY27 growth guidance and margin outlook after Q2 results, reflecting improving execution and sustained demand despite macro uncertainty.

"BFSI and Healthcare sectors maintained healthy momentum. Manufacturing showed early signs of recovery, although discretionary spending remained cautious, while Hi-Tech and Retail saw mixed demand trends," Nuvama said.

The brokerage said the IT sector is now entering a phase of the cycle where more companies are disclosing the quantum and share of their AI-led revenue.

For TCS, annualised AI-led revenue has now reached 10 per cent of its total revenue, growing 107 per cent year-on-year (YoY). For Infosys, HCL Technologies Ltd and LTM, the AI-led revenue share stood at 11 per cent, 6 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

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Nuvama expects Indian IT companies to rebound as Gen AI proliferation increases.