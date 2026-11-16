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TCS, Infosys, TechM, LTM, Cyient, Mphasis, TechM shares: Targets amid soft Q3 hopes

TCS, Infosys, TechM, LTM, Cyient, Mphasis, TechM shares: Targets amid soft Q3 hopes

TCS2,391.30(0.67%)

Among the 17 IT stocks under its coverage, the domestic brokerage suggested 'Buy' on nine, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tech Mahindra Ltd, Wipro Ltd and LTM Ltd.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 3:34 PM IST
TCS, Infosys, TechM, LTM, Cyient, Mphasis, TechM shares: Targets amid soft Q3 hopesNuvama said most IT companies either maintained or marginally upgraded their FY27 growth guidance and margin outlook after Q2 results.

Nuvama Institutional Equities on Monday said IT stocks are now reacting more to global anti-AI trades than to their fundamentals and performance. Underneath this volatility, however, are improving fundamentals such as deal wins and management commentary, as well as inexpensive valuations, it said.

Among the 17 IT stocks under its coverage, the domestic brokerage suggested 'Buy' on nine, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tech Mahindra Ltd, Wipro Ltd, LTM Ltd, Mphasis Ltd and Coforge Ltd. Here are the ratings and target prices for all 17 IT stocks:-

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"We remain positive on the sector," Nuvama said, adding that the IT services model is here to stay and Gen AI disruption would only lead to bigger opportunities for companies.

In the near term, volatility is expected to persist, it said.

"Q2FY27 saw demand trends remain largely unchanged, with steady execution of existing deal pipelines offsetting a cautious discretionary spending environment. Companies broadly delivered in-line growth, while FY27 guidance remains intact for most Tier-1 players (excluding Infosys). Tier-2 companies continued to outgrow and outperform their larger peers. We expect Q3 to be a regular seasonally-soft quarter," it said.

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Nuvama said most IT companies either maintained or marginally upgraded their FY27 growth guidance and margin outlook after Q2 results, reflecting improving execution and sustained demand despite macro uncertainty.

"BFSI and Healthcare sectors maintained healthy momentum. Manufacturing showed early signs of recovery, although discretionary spending remained cautious, while Hi-Tech and Retail saw mixed demand trends," Nuvama said.

The brokerage said the IT sector is now entering a phase of the cycle where more companies are disclosing the quantum and share of their AI-led revenue.

For TCS, annualised AI-led revenue has now reached 10 per cent of its total revenue, growing 107 per cent year-on-year (YoY). For Infosys, HCL Technologies Ltd and LTM, the AI-led revenue share stood at 11 per cent, 6 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

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Nuvama expects Indian IT companies to rebound as Gen AI proliferation increases.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 3:34 PM IST
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