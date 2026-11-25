Japan's Nikkei crashed 3% or 1793 pts to 56,851. Taiwan Weighted index also lost 2272 pts to 37,850. South Korea's Kospi was also down 5.69% to 4721.

The selling pressure in AI stocks along with a fall in brent crude prices sparked a rally in Sensex and Nifty today.

Sensex surged 1384 pts to 83,820 in opening deals. Nifty too rose 381 pts to 25,731. IT shares were the among the top gainers with TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Infosys rising up to 4%. Tata Steel, M&M, Titan Company and Sun Pharma were the top losers on the 30-stock index, slipping up to 1.35%.

Meanwhile, India VIX rose 4.29% to 16.98, signaling heightened volatility in the market.

Brent crude prices slipped 1.26% below $88 per barrel on Wednesday.

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V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "There is heightened volatility in global equity markets caused mainly by the swings in AI trade. When the Nasdaq goes down other AI markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, too, go down; when Nasdaq bounces back, these AI trade-dominated markets, too, bounce back. The derivatives trade is aggravating the down moves and up moves in the market, as happened in India last Monday."

Previous session

Sensex tumbled 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 declined 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65. The Nifty Midcap 100 declined 1.02%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 shed 0.70%, indicating weakness across market-cap segments.