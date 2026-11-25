Other banking stocks, including AU Small Finance Bank, Union Bank of India, IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank, were also trading higher.

The latest rally comes amid improving investor sentiment towards the banking sector. In a recent report, Jefferies said the perception that Indian banks trade at a premium to their global peers is a myth. According to the global brokerage, the valuation premium is small, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank even trading at a discount to large global banks.

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Jefferies raised its target price on ICICI Bank to Rs 1,880 from Rs 1,750 earlier. It also increased its target price on HDFC Bank to Rs 960 from Rs 880.

How should investors approach banking stocks?

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Banking stocks have gained strength after a prolonged period of consolidation, alongside a shift towards buying by foreign investors. Following the recent sharp upmove, a 'buy-on-dips' strategy may be considered, with a preference for large-cap stocks."

Against this backdrop, Sharad Awasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS Securities, identified State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank as his preferred picks in the banking space in an interaction with Business Today.

Rachit Khandelwal, Head of Research at BNK Capital Group, said, "I would be more selective in private banks and would be comfortable with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank." From the PSU banking segment, he prefers the country's largest lender, SBI, along with Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB).