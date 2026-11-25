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Several US agencies report cyber incidents

In response to the report, the ODNI said there had been “no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems”. Whereas the CIA did not respond.

Alongside the CIA and ODNI, the US Department of Agriculture has also reported a breach, and the FBI also disclosed two separate intrusions. The Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have also faced similar cyber incidents.

Amid disruption, President Donald Trump faced criticism from allies and opponents as it disrupted travel and work, restricted access to banking services and affected classified communications. Marco Rubio said there was “zero” information to indicate that the US outages were linked to or caused by a malicious actor. However, the White House dismissed its cybersecurity concerns following the widespread outages.

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US intelligence chief Jay Clayton said more technology outages could occur as systems were upgraded. However, he declined to discuss separate reports of cyberattacks targeting the FBI and the Department of Agriculture.

The latest intrusion exposed unclassified information linked to the CIA and the ODNI, but the agencies said critical capabilities and classified systems were not disrupted. It remains unclear what material was compromised and how the breach was carried out.