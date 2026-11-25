Lenders, energy and metals drive growth

Lenders, energy and metals accounted for 79 per cent of the YoY earnings growth, offsetting weak performances by consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, insurance, cement, defence and real estate.

Excluding commodities, revenue and PAT each grew 20 per cent YoY. Excluding both commodities and lenders, revenue rose 21 per cent and PAT increased 13 per cent. Severe input cost pressures weighed on margins in consumer staples, cement, capital goods, infrastructure, automobiles and pharmaceuticals.



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Large-caps and mid-caps outperform small-caps

Earnings growth among large-cap and mid-cap companies was stronger than among small-cap companies. Large-cap earnings rose 29.6 per cent YoY, compared with 18.5 per cent in Q1FY27. Mid-cap earnings grew 30.6 per cent, against 19.1 per cent in the previous quarter, while small-cap earnings increased 19.8 per cent, compared with 18.4 per cent in Q1FY27.

The earnings beat was less broad-based during the quarter, with 47 per cent of companies under coverage exceeding PAT estimates, down from 57 per cent in Q1FY27. Energy, metals, lending financials and power led the aggregate PAT beat of 12.6 per cent, while the automobile sector missed PAT estimates.



FY27 and FY28 estimates upgraded

Lenders, energy, metals, power, information technology and chemicals accounted for most of the aggregate earnings upgrades for FY27. Automobiles, insurance, cement, home improvement and real estate recorded marginal downgrades.

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Consequently, aggregate earnings estimates for the coverage universe were raised by 2.9 per cent for FY27 and 0.6 per cent for FY28. HDFC Securities said these revisions continued the marginal upgrades seen in Q1FY27 and indicated strengthening growth revival momentum.

Following the upgrades, projected earnings growth for the HSIE coverage universe stands at 17.5 per cent for FY27 and 12.9 per cent for FY28. HDFC Securities estimated a normalised earnings compound annual growth rate of about 11.5 per cent between FY24 and FY28, compared with the 18 per cent recorded between FY19 and FY24.

The brokerage expects the aggregate growth outlook to remain steady, supported by banking, financial services and insurance, automobiles, industrials, power and pharmaceuticals. However, oil and gas companies, led by oil marketing companies, pose a downside risk to aggregate earnings if war escalates and crude oil prices rise above $100 again.

Crude oil volatility, inflationary pressures and currency fluctuations remain key factors to monitor in the uncertain geopolitical environment, HDFC Securities said.



Nifty valuation and preferred sectors

Based on consensus earnings per share, the Nifty 50 is trading at about 20.5 times estimated FY27 earnings, close to its 10-year average of 20.4 times. HDFC Securities said the index's 15 per cent return over the past month had again limited its upside potential. It prefers financials, automobiles, industrials, pharmaceuticals, real estate, chemicals and consumer discretionary stocks. It is underweight on energy and telecommunications.



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Model portfolio strategy

HDFC Securities said stock-specific, bottom-up ideas, rather than index or sectoral calls, would be key to outperformance. It has realigned stocks within sectors with a preference for companies offering better earnings delivery.

Overall, Q2FY27 earnings were led by lenders, energy and metals, while input costs pressured margins across several sectors. The brokerage raised its aggregate earnings estimates but retained a measured medium-term growth outlook amid risks from crude oil prices, inflation and currency movements.

HDFC Securities has added or increased weight of Shriram Finance Ltd, GAIL, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Nestle India Ltd and Marico in its model portfolio. However, its excluded or reduced weight of Oil India, Kajaria Ceramics, Tata Steel Ltd, ITC Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products from the portfolio