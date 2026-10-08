Suzlon, BSE, PVR Inox: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss



PVR Inox | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,440 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,250

PVR Inox Ltd has demonstrated significant strength, breaking decisively above the key resistance level and sustaining above all major daily moving averages. This breakout has now established that zone as a new support base. With the momentum pointing toward bullish territory, a near-term target is projected in the Rs 1,420-1,440 range. A prudent strategy would be to enter on any pullback toward the Rs 1,300-1,320 support, managing risk with a stop loss below Rs 1,250 for a favorable risk-reward ratio.

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Suzlon Energy | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 42 | Support: Rs 35

Suzlon continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 35 which aligns near its swing low of March 2024, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 42 to Rs 45 as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.



BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,540 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,200

BSE Ltd managed to find strong support around February 2026 months swing high, after witnessing a corrective decline of 30 per cent, indicating that short-term weakness was well absorbed at lower levels. The recent rebound from this zone, supported by a noticeable rise in trading volumes, suggests renewed buying interest and improving market sentiment. Encouragingly, multitooth trendline breakout on charts, reflecting a positive shift in trend structure. In addition, most leading oscillators are moving in a bullish trajectory, supporting the case for further upside. Hence, we recommend buying BSE around Rs 3,300-3,320, keeping a stop loss of Rs 3,200 for a potential target price of Rs 3,540.