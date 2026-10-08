Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Suzlon, BSE, PVR Inox: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

Suzlon, BSE, PVR Inox: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

SUZLON38.34(2.09%)

An analyst from YES Securities said that Suzlon continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 8:48 AM IST
Suzlon, BSE, PVR Inox: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop lossPVR Inox has demonstrated significant strength, breaking decisively above the key resistance level and sustaining above all major daily moving averages, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday after the RBI increased interest rate on the expected lines, for the first time in nearly three years. Traders braced for an interest rate hike cycle which pushed the volatility higher. The BSE Sensex dropped 429.11 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 72,638.70, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 173.05 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 22,603.05.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Suzlon Energy Ltd, BSE and PVR Inox Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say about these stocks for Thursday's trading session:


PVR Inox | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,440 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,250
PVR Inox Ltd has demonstrated significant strength, breaking decisively above the key resistance level and sustaining above all major daily moving averages. This breakout has now established that zone as a new support base. With the momentum pointing toward bullish territory, a near-term target is projected in the Rs 1,420-1,440 range. A prudent strategy would be to enter on any pullback toward the Rs 1,300-1,320 support, managing risk with a stop loss below Rs 1,250 for a favorable risk-reward ratio.

Advertisement


Suzlon Energy | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 42 | Support: Rs 35
Suzlon continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 35 which aligns near its swing low of March 2024, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 42 to Rs 45 as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.


BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,540 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,200
BSE Ltd managed to find strong support around February 2026 months swing high, after witnessing a corrective decline of 30 per cent, indicating that short-term weakness was well absorbed at lower levels. The recent rebound from this zone, supported by a noticeable rise in trading volumes, suggests renewed buying interest and improving market sentiment. Encouragingly, multitooth trendline breakout on charts, reflecting a positive shift in trend structure. In addition, most leading oscillators are moving in a bullish trajectory, supporting the case for further upside. Hence, we recommend buying BSE around Rs 3,300-3,320, keeping a stop loss of Rs 3,200 for a potential target price of Rs 3,540.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more