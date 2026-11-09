NSE stock leads turnover; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Hotels shares follow suit

A total of 21.65 lakh shares of the private sector lender changed hands during the session, translating into a turnover of Rs 342.13 crore.

Shares of HDFC Bank witnessed a turnover of Rs 308.6 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 797.80. Around 38.81 lakh shares of the country's largest private sector lender changed hands during the session, taking the total turnover to Rs 308.6 crore. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 12.31 lakh crore.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) recorded a turnover of Rs 221.30 crore on Monday. The stock was trading at Rs 886.70. A total of 24.48 lakh shares of the Tata Group hospitality company changed hands during the session, amounting to a turnover of Rs 221.30 crore. Market cap of the Tata Group firm rose to Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

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Shares of Divi's Laboratories saw a turnover of Rs 180.90 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 11,553, up 4.33% post Q2 earnings. A total of 1.56 lakh shares of the pharmaceutical company changed hands during the session, translating into a turnover of Rs 183.16 crore. Earlier, the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 11818.