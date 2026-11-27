The issue was overall booked subscribed only 1.52 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 10,216 crore via 6.41 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 4.95 times. However, the quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs), retail investors, employees and Coal India shareholders remained undersubscribed with up 66 per cent booking.

Incorporated in 1992, Odisha-based Mahanadi Coalfields is India’s largest coal producer in terms of production, primarily engaged in the mining and production of non-coking coal. It operates mainly in the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields in Odisha and produces various grades of coal, including washed and beneficiated coal, catering primarily to the power sector as well as other industries.

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Brokerage firms had mixed views on the issue, but mostly suggested to subscribe it for long-term only or saw it as a high dividend bet. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BoB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Securities were the book running lead managers for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar of the issue.

Mahanadi Coal (MCL) is India’s largest non-coking coal producer. Opencast mining operations, well-developed evacuation infrastructure, favourable stripping ratios, access to continuous coal seams at shallow depth and mechanisation of surface mining operations enable MCL to remain India's lowest-cost coal producer, with a cost advantage of Rs820/tonne over Coal India, said Anand Rathi.

"We expect e-auction volume to rise to 35 million/37.4 million tonne in FY28/29, with normalised premium of 32.5–35 per cent, aiding profitability with volume growth. Given structural demand support from thermal power generation, its cost leadership and rising contribution from higher margin e-auction sales, we initiate coverage on MCL with 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 165," it said.