Police said the recruits were promised attractive salaries and employment opportunities but had their passports confiscated upon arrival and their movements restricted. They were housed in paying guest accommodations, allegedly given substandard food and transported to a cyber fraud call centre in a fleet of around 40 cabs.

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Those who refused to participate in the fraud were physically assaulted. Investigators have so far learnt that around two people were beaten for resisting, a senior police officer said.

The foreign nationals were allegedly trained to follow written scripts and target people in Indonesia and Malaysia. Operators created fictitious female identities and social media profiles to initiate conversations, build online relationships and gain victims’ confidence before persuading them to invest through fraudulent trading platforms and APK-based applications promising high returns. The money was subsequently siphoned off, police said.

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The investigation began after the Crime Branch received an email alert about the alleged racket around a week ago. Initial intelligence suggested that 60-70 foreigners were being held, but the raid led to the rescue of 164 people.

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Police said Bhati arranged the PG accommodation and transportation, while bank accounts allegedly maintained by him and Kumar were used to meet rental and operational expenses. More than 10 teams have been formed to trace the two, with searches underway across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Tan Guan Wei, a resident of Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan, is being questioned about his alleged role and links to other members of the network.

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The police seized 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards and 174 passports, including 95 Indonesian and 79 Malaysian documents. Servers and other electronic material were also recovered.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.