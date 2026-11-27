FWICE threatens to stop Netflix shoots across India

On Thursday, the FWICE warned that it would withdraw its members from all Netflix productions and bring shoots at the platform’s locations to a standstill if the company failed to comply. The federation had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to prevent the show’s release in India.

Speaking to ANI, FWICE president BN Tiwari said the government had instructed all streaming platforms operating in India last year not to showcase Pakistani content. He said Netflix had agreed “not to showcase content that goes against India's policies or national interests”.

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Tiwari added, “Despite that, they have now launched the promo for a Pakistani series, and the show will also be released soon. I know that their control is from America and the telecast happens from there; otherwise, if it had been from any corner of India, we would have stopped it by now.”

Warning that the federation could withdraw its workforce from Netflix productions across India, Tiwari said, “Netflix has been in our good books until now. If they do not stop this, then wherever their shooting is taking place, I will pull our people out from there, and their shooting at every location will be stopped.”

Tiwari claimed that the FWICE represents almost 95% of workers, technicians and artistes in the industry. The federation represents nearly five lakh workers associated with various unions and professions across the film and entertainment industries in western India.

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Information and Broadcasting Ministry asks Netflix to comply

On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked Netflix to comply with its 2025 advisory on Pakistani content and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year.

At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the streaming platform to stand by that commitment.

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

Created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is an adaptation of Pakistani novelist Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu novel of the same name.

The series follows six love stories and features prominent names from Pakistan’s entertainment industry, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi. The series has been eight years in the making. Its trailer was unveiled this week at the historic Mohatta Palace in Karachi, with the cast in attendance.