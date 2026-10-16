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Multibagger HFCL shares surge over 265% YTD; brokerage initiates 'Buy' ahead of Jio IPO

Multibagger HFCL shares surge over 265% YTD; brokerage initiates 'Buy' ahead of Jio IPO

HFCL256.01(5.00%)

Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on HFCL with a 'Buy' rating, citing the company's shift towards telecom and networking products, its order book, capital expenditure programme and growth opportunities in data centres and defence.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 11:14 AM IST
Multibagger HFCL shares surge over 265% YTD; brokerage initiates 'Buy' ahead of Jio IPOHFCL has secured turnkey projects from private telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, alongside government and institutional projects.

Shares of HFCL Ltd have delivered stellar returns so far in calendar year 2026. The multibagger counter was last seen trading 3.40 per cent higher at Rs 252.10, taking its year-to-date (YTD) gains to 265.95 per cent.

BSE and NSE have placed HFCL under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges use the short-term and long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to unusual price movements and heightened volatility.

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With that being said, Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on HFCL with a 'Buy' rating, citing the company's shift towards telecom and networking products, its order book, capital expenditure programme and growth opportunities in data centres and defence.

"HFCL has pivoted decisively from turnkey contracts to telecom and networking products (83 per cent of Q1 FY27 revenue versus 27 per cent in FY21). It is well poised to ride on data centre buildouts globally, backed by record order book, capex program and robust execution capability (reflected in order wins). Moreover, HFCL's defence scale-up creates a valuable diversification along with a significant optionality," Nuvama said.

The domestic brokerage expects HFCL to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39 per cent in revenue, 68 per cent in EBITDA and 92 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) over FY26–FY29. It has set the 12-month target price at Rs 380, based on 18 times estimated enterprise value to EBITDA for Q3FY29, in line with global peers.

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Nuvama flagged a slowdown in global data centre capex and delays in the completion of HFCL's preform capacity as key risks. It added that the stock trades at 13.1 times its estimated FY28 enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA.

On its turnkey business, the brokerage noted that BharatNet has been a key contributor. HFCL has undertaken large-scale fibre network deployment contracts under the programme, covering engineering and implementation in addition to optical fibre cable (OFC) supply. The company has also secured turnkey projects from private telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, alongside government and institutional projects.

Meanwhile, HFCL promoter and managing director Mahendra Nahata and his family could see a substantial increase in the estimated value of their investment in Jio Platforms following the latter's proposed initial public offering (IPO).

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According to the draft papers, the Nahata family and associated entities acquired 37.04 million shares in Jio Platforms through the conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures in July 2020, at a face value of Rs 10 per share. They subsequently acquired another 10.83 million shares, taking their total holding to 47.87 million shares, equivalent to a 0.54 per cent stake.

The holding was valued at Rs 47.87 crore at the face value of Rs 10 per share at the time of the investment.

Jio Platforms is set to launch its Rs 30,200-crore IPO on October 21, with a proposed price band of Rs 1,065–1,119 per share. At the upper end of the band, the company's implied market capitalisation (m-cap) is estimated at around Rs 10.30 lakh crore.

At the proposed upper price of Rs 1,119 per share, the Nahata family's 47.87 million shares would have an indicative value of around Rs 5,356 crore. This estimate is based on the proposed IPO price and does not represent a realised gain.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 11:08 AM IST
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