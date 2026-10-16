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Swiggy shares rebound from record low; brokerage upgrades stock to 'Buy'

Swiggy shares rebound from record low; brokerage upgrades stock to 'Buy'

SWIGGY234.30(2.31%)

At present, Anand Rathi said the stock trades at an attractive valuation of around 23 times its FY28 estimated EBITDA, offering exposure to QC and DO (Dining Out) for free.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 1:13 PM IST
Swiggy shares rebound from record low; brokerage upgrades stock to 'Buy'Anand Rathi Research has upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from its earlier 'Hold' rating.

Shares of Swiggy Ltd recovered in Friday's trade after touching a record low of Rs 228.50. At the last check, the stock was trading 1.85 per cent higher at Rs 233.50 against its previous close of Rs 229.25.

Anand Rathi Research has upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from its earlier 'Hold' rating, while retaining its target price of Rs 310. The brokerage's target implies a potential upside of 32.76 per cent from the stock's last checked price of Rs 233.50.

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"Swiggy is transitioning from a phase where growth was a compromise against profitability. Noticeably, over the last four quarters, it deliberately chose CM (Contribution Margin) over unbridled growth, evident from rebound in CM from a peak loss of negative ~5.6 per cent in Q4 FY25 to contribution break-even in Q1 FY27 to an era where growth actively drives profitability," Anand Rathi said.

The brokerage expects Swiggy to focus on narrowing its growth gap with rival Blinkit over the next two quarters. This could push CM towards the higher end of the company's guided range of 0 per cent to -1 per cent, translating into higher EBITDA losses, it noted.

While the quick commerce (QC) business has stabilised, the core food delivery (FD) segment continues to be Swiggy's primary profit generator, Anand Rathi said. The segment reported an EBITDA margin of around 3.1 per cent alongside a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) expansion in gross order value (GOV) in Q1 FY27.

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The brokerage said cash flows from food delivery, along with treasury income, were expected to cover operational losses from quick commerce by FY28 or the first half of FY29. Swiggy had a cash balance of around Rs 14,000 crore as of Q1 FY27, it added.

At present, Anand Rathi said the stock trades at an attractive valuation of around 23 times its FY28 estimated EBITDA, offering exposure to QC and DO (Dining Out) for free.

The brokerage's revised rating is based on a valuation of 30 times FY28 estimated adjusted EBITDA for the FD business, at a discount of around 15 per cent to Zomato.

With that being said, Anand Rathi flagged potential market share losses due to intense competition and slower growth in the food delivery segment amid a slowdown in consumption as key risks to its outlook.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 1:13 PM IST
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