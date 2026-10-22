PC Jeweller shares jump 9% on 58% surge in Q2 net profit, debt-free status; key details

PC Jeweller Ltd shares rose 9% in Thursday's trade as the jewellery maker reported a 58% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 330.66 crore for the September quarter. Revenue from operations increased 28% YoY to Rs 1,054.47 crore, while Ebitda rose 74.4% to Rs 310.45 crore, PC Jeweller said adding that its margin improved to 29.4% during the quarter.
PC Jeweller Ltd shares rose 8.97% to a session high of Rs 20.17 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 18.51. PC Jeweller said it achieved debt-free status during the September quarter after repaying its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule.