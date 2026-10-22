PC Jeweller shares jump 9% on 58% surge in Q2 net profit, debt-free status; key details

The company said it now has zero bank borrowings, with the associated charges, securities, guarantees and undertakings also released. The reduction in debt is expected to lower interest costs from the second half of FY27 and support profitability.

PC Jeweller also reported progress in recovering long-pending export receivables, receiving remittances of approximately Rs 142 crore during the quarter following negotiations with export debtors. It said the process of realising the outstanding receivables had commenced after issues with the debtors were resolved.

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PC Jeweller is also planning to expand its retail presence, with up to 100 large-format showrooms targeted across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12-18 months. The proposed expansion will combine company-owned outlets with an asset-light franchise model.

The company is also working on a new jewellery brand aimed at younger consumers, focusing on lightweight and demi-fine jewellery as well as lab-grown diamond jewellery. Separately, its step-down subsidiary PCJ Mining SARL has begun on-site development work for gold mining activities in Chad, a move towards backward integration in gold sourcing.