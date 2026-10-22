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PC Jeweller shares jump 9% on 58% surge in Q2 net profit, debt-free status; key details

PC Jeweller shares jump 9% on 58% surge in Q2 net profit, debt-free status; key details

PCJEWELLER18.18(0.28%)

PC Jeweller said it achieved debt-free status during the September quarter after repaying its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 9:44 AM IST
PC Jeweller shares jump 9% on 58% surge in Q2 net profit, debt-free status; key detailsPC Jeweller Ltd shares rose 8.97% to a session high of Rs 20.17

PC Jeweller Ltd shares rose 9% in Thursday's trade as the jewellery maker reported a 58% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 330.66 crore for the September quarter. Revenue from operations increased 28% YoY to Rs 1,054.47 crore, while Ebitda rose 74.4% to Rs 310.45 crore, PC Jeweller said adding that its margin improved to 29.4% during the quarter.

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PC Jeweller Ltd shares rose 8.97% to a session high of Rs 20.17 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 18.51. PC Jeweller said it achieved debt-free status during the September quarter after repaying its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule.

The company said it now has zero bank borrowings, with the associated charges, securities, guarantees and undertakings also released. The reduction in debt is expected to lower interest costs from the second half of FY27 and support profitability.

PC Jeweller also reported progress in recovering long-pending export receivables, receiving remittances of approximately Rs 142 crore during the quarter following negotiations with export debtors. It said the process of realising the outstanding receivables had commenced after issues with the debtors were resolved.

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PC Jeweller is also planning to expand its retail presence, with up to 100 large-format showrooms targeted across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12-18 months. The proposed expansion will combine company-owned outlets with an asset-light franchise model.

The company is also working on a new jewellery brand aimed at younger consumers, focusing on lightweight and demi-fine jewellery as well as lab-grown diamond jewellery. Separately, its step-down subsidiary PCJ Mining SARL has begun on-site development work for gold mining activities in Chad, a move towards backward integration in gold sourcing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 9:44 AM IST
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