Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
PNB, Indian Hotels, Zydus Lifesciences: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

PNB, Indian Hotels, Zydus Lifesciences: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

PNB122.50(-%)

Master Capital Services said that Indian Hotels has broken out of a prolonged consolidation phase above resistance, signalling renewed buying interest and strengthening its bullish outlook.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 8:48 AM IST
PNB, Indian Hotels, Zydus Lifesciences: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossZydus Life continues to demonstrate relative strength amid broader market weakness, highlighting its resilience and underlying buying interest, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark settled lower for another trading session, thanks to rising inflation concerns led by elevated crude oil prices and escalating West Asia conflict, weighing on the investor sentiments. The BSE Sensex declined 460.30 points, or 0.62 per cent, to end at 73,249.39, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 123.70 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 22,687.65 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Punjab National Bank, Indian Hotels Co Ltd and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks for Friday's trading session:


Indian Hotels Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 845-880 | Stop Loss: Rs 730
Indian Hotels has broken out of a prolonged consolidation phase above the Rs 750 resistance zone, signalling renewed buying interest and strengthening its bullish outlook. The breakout is supported by a positive shift in the price structure, while the stock is trading above its key moving averages. On the long term chart, the formation of an inverse head and shoulders pattern and its subsequent breakout reinforce the potential trend reversal. Sustained trading above Rs 750 could support the continuation of the upward momentum, with the former resistance zone likely to act as an important support area during any near-term pullback.

Advertisement


Zydus Lifesciences | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,200-1,230 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,080
Zydus Life continues to demonstrate relative strength amid broader market weakness, highlighting its resilience and underlying buying interest. The stock has been consolidating above the crucial Rs 1,080-1,100 support zone while maintaining a strong price structure characterised by higher highs and higher lows. Sustained support above this zone reinforces the positive outlook and keeps the broader bullish trend intact. The stock is trading near its short term moving averages, suggesting a consolidation phase before the next directional move. The RSI stands at 49, indicating scope for momentum to strengthen further. A decisive move above recent swing highs could trigger fresh buying interest and pave the way for the next leg of the uptrend.

Advertisement


Punjab National Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 130-136 | Stop Loss: Rs 115
PNB has witnessed a decisive breakout above the key resistance zone of Rs 118, accompanied by a runaway gap on the daily chart, signalling strong bullish momentum and the potential for trend continuation. The stock is comfortably trading above all its key moving averages, reflecting strengthening trend dynamics and sustained buying interest. The breakout indicates improving market sentiment, with further upside potential if the price sustains above the breached resistance zone. The RSI stands at 62, indicating positive momentum, while the MACD signals bullish divergence, further reinforcing the constructive outlook. The overall chart structure favours continued upward movement, with the Rs 118 breakout zone likely to act as immediate support.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more