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GIFT Nifty up 133 points; Infosys, Swiggy, BSE, Cyient, Zetwerk, Tonbo among top stocks in focus

GIFT Nifty up 133 points; Infosys, Swiggy, BSE, Cyient, Zetwerk, Tonbo among top stocks in focus

Stocks like Infosys, Swiggy, BSE, Cyient, NLC India, Zetwerk, Tonbo Imaging, Sahajananad, Bonfiglioli, eMudhra, Chola Finance and more among top stocks in focus on Friday, October 23.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 8:44 AM IST
GIFT Nifty up 133 points; Infosys, Swiggy, BSE, Cyient, Zetwerk, Tonbo among top stocks in focusGIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 132.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, up at 22,844, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market.

Indian equity markets are set for a positive start on Friday but sustaining the gains will be a challenge after a three-day sell-off ahead of the weekend. Weakness in the AI stocks dampened the global sentiments. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 132.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, up at 22,844, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, October 23, 2026:

Quarterly results today: Companies like Infosys, Shriram Finance, JSW Steel, Dr Reddys Labs, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, SBI Cards, SBI Funds, Adani Power, Shree Cement, Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum, CG Power, Coforge, Crisil, CSB Bank, Godrej Properties, Jindal Steel, Runwal Enterprises, Torrent Pharma, Triveni Power, UTI AMC, and Westlife Foodworld will announced their quarterly results today.

Swiggy: The quick commerce and food delivery player's net loss narrowed to Rs 922 crore, while revenue increased 36.1 per cent YoY to Rs 7,571 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Quick commerce revenue increased 33.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,306 crore, while food delivery revenue was up 21.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,338 crore for the reported quarter.

BSE: The leading exchange has invited applications for the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

NLC India: The coal player has signed memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha to explore the technical feasibility of coal gasification and the production of synthesis gas (Syn-Gas) for potential applications in the fertiliser sector. The MoUs cover the beach sand mineral processing facility, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

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Colgate-Palmolive (India): The FMCG player reported a 4.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 341.6 crore, while revenue from operations rose 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,705.7 crore for Q2FY27. EBITDA was up 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 474 crore, while EBITDA margins contracted to in at 28 per cent for the reported quarter. It announced an interim dividend of Rs 24 per share.

Cyient: The IT solutions player reported a 7.3 per cent YoY to Rs 132.5 crore, while revenue was up 25.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,235 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. EBIT rose 22.1 per cent YoY to Rs 228.4 crore, while margins improved 10.22 per cent. It announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, while approved acquisition of remaining 49 per cent stake in CSSPL.

eMudhra: The digital services player announced that its Board has decided to voluntarily withdraw from the global SSL/TLS certificate business and sharpen its focus on core enterprise solutions and trust services other than SSL/TLS.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The NBFC player's board of directors will meet on October 28 to consider raising capital through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) by issuing equity shares. The Board will also consider seeking shareholders' approval for the proposed capital raising.

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BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle: The jewellery player reported a net loss to Rs 3.2 crore, while its revenue increased 45 per cent YoY to Rs 745 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. EBITDA rose to 126 per cent YoY to Rs 95 crore, while margins improved sharply to 12.7 per cent for the quarter.

Petronet LNG: The gas distribution firm has signed a binding term sheet with Gruner Renewable Energy to establish a 50:50 joint venture for setting up compressed biogas (CBG) plants across various states in India. The JV will establish 10 CBG plants across the country, each with a capacity of 18 metric tonnes per day, with an estimated total capital outlay of Rs 1,200 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 8:29 AM IST
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